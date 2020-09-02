We’ve all heard the updates about COVID numbers, new cases and, unfortunately, fatalities, for months. But that doesn’t always mean we understand what they mean. Some recent comments on our Facebook page suggest people’s assumptions aren’t matching up with what the data shows.
We’re not talking about the comments about whether cases are rising or falling less than a week after steps designed to curtail the spread have taken effect. Those are bad-faith arguments put forward to advance a position, not understand what the data says. These are genuine issues where people make a reasonable assumption that may not be entirely accurate.
The biggest thing we’re seeing is a focus on the raw number of positives and tests performed. Those figures are the easiest to understand, but not necessarily the most important to look at when trying to figure out whether the pandemic is spreading rapidly in a given area.
We play a part in that. The raw figures are also the easiest for us to explain in an article. So we need to do a better job, too.
One of the questions we’ve seen is why, when cases were increasing earlier this summer, officials cautioned that the number wasn’t going up solely because of increased testing. The key number to understand what’s happening is the rate of positive tests.
Johns Hopkins University, whose work gathering data and helping people understand it has been invaluable during this pandemic, explains that low percentages indicate enough testing is being done to give officials a good understanding of how rapidly the virus is spreading in a community. Conversely, a high rate means the testing doesn’t give a complete picture. JHU cited a World Health Organization target of 5 percent as a goal.
The White House uses a different percentage to indicate “red zones” for the virus. If a state’s positive tests are 10 percent of the total, it advises steps be taken to rein in the spread. That figure came to light in a report sent to Iowa, which currently has the nation’s fastest-rising outbreak.
On June 5, only 3 percent of the tests done in Wisconsin returned positive results. That was good news. But since then the rate has climbed fairly steadily.
You would expect the raw number of cases found to rise as testing increased. When you look in more places, you find more of what you’re looking for. But if the virus wasn’t spreading, you would expect the rate to stay reasonably steady, and that hasn’t happened since the low early this summer.
Over the past couple weeks Wisconsin’s rate has hovered between 6-10 percent on most days. Not enough to hit the White House mark for a hot zone, but high enough to warrant a close eye on things.
What about glitches like Monday, though, when a very low number of tests preceded a very high number on Tuesday. That’s where a seven-day rolling average comes in. That approach smooths out the data, ensuring that a single-day event won’t have an outsized effect on decisions. Days, in other words, are less important than trends.
Can the target rate of 5 percent be met? The evidence says so. Not quite half the states are at or below that level for positive tests. One is our neighbor, Illinois, which was at 4.17 percent earlier this week.
That rate can also be blown away, as shown by another neighboring state. Iowa, with a positive rate of 18.21 percent, is the current example.
While understanding why the rate is important can help, the basic advice from health officials is unchanged. You’ve heard it before. Wash your hands with soap and water. Cover coughs and sneezes. Stay home if you’re sick and wear a mask if you’re out.
There’s reason for hope right now. A vaccine seems closer than ever, especially given another one entering the critical Phase III trials. This is not the time to relax, though. Stay vigilant.
We’ve come a long way. It would be a shame to see Wisconsin have an avoidable increase in cases so late in the process.