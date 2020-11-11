Every now and then there are people who are just the right fit for the moment, people who can draw others in simply by being themselves and by accepting people as they are.
It’s rare. That’s why it’s so easy to recognize.
Most don’t have national platforms from which to work. They’re neighbors, friends. They may run a business or be involved in the community in some way, but for most the effect is limited by geography, with their influence extending to the areas in which they live.
The death this past weekend of Alex Trebek has us thinking about such people. Trebek was, of course, the longtime host of “Jeopardy!” What made him so successful was not that he knew all the answers or that he was a consummate professional on screen. It was that he allowed his humanity to come through.
The interview segments that always took place after the first commercial break were uneven. That’s the nature of having a rotating group of people. Some of the contestants may have been brilliant people, but they couldn’t tell a story. Trebek never showed less than a genuine interest in them, though.
When the contestants blew a clue — you know, the kind that had you screaming the answer at your television along with millions of others playing from home — Trebek would often tease them. But it was never mean-spirited. When someone went on an impressive run, he seemed to really appreciate the display.
Trebek was, to all accounts, a friendly host who took an empathetic interest in those who briefly shared the stage with him. Exactly, in other words, who viewers often thought he was.
That unity of public and personal identities is rare. Far more common are those who wear different masks depending on their audience. That’s not necessarily bad. It’s human to want to present yourself the best you can for different audiences in order to win approval.
But people can also pick up on that. When someone’s presentation is a reflection of who they really are rather than a façade, that comes through, too.
Perhaps the best example of that was Fred Rogers. There are legions of stories about the iconic children’s television host and Presbyterian minister that testify to his warmth and humanity.
In November of last year, Jeffrey Salkin wrote a column for the Religion News Service that touched on Rogers’ ability to connect with virtually everyone. He brought up the Jewish tradition of the 36 Tzadikim, hidden righteous people upon whom the world depends. Those people justify the existence of humanity. Rogers’ conduct, Salkin wrote, was precisely that which we should expect of such a person.
On the surface, neither Trebek nor Rogers should have been able to be as effective as they were with a lesson that boils down to just a few points. Be interested in other people. Care about them. Want to know them as individuals, not labels.
And that should make us more open to learning lessons from other unexpected sources.
Dave Chappelle’s reputation is not quite that of Rogers or Trebek. He steps on toes. Hard. He says uncomfortable things so that it’s not unusual for people to cringe a little even as they laugh. That was the case when he hosted Saturday Night Live last week.
Chappelle’s opening monologue mused about the presidential election. He urged supporters of President-elect Joe Biden to be humble winners. He empathized with those who feel hurt by the outcome, with police who feel they’ve been targeted unfairly, with those who feel anguish and hopelessness. Those feelings mirror some of his own experiences.
“I don’t hate anyone,” he said. “I just hate that feeling.”
Our nation remains divided. We have no illusions about that. But if we understand our shared humanity, if we understand that those who disagree with us are subject to the same emotions, the same fears and the same joys as we are, maybe those gaps become a little easier to bridge.
And maybe emulating the consistency of personal and public identities shown so clearly by Alex Trebek and Fred Rogers can help us get there.