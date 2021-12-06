Frank Nicoles died 80 years ago. He was a Navy Fireman 1st Class aboard the USS Oklahoma when Japanese pilots attacked Pearl Harbor. He was the Chippewa Valley’s first casualty of World War II.
The attack on Dec. 7, 1941 is one of those comparatively rare moments when everyone, everywhere in the country, knew that everything had changed. The draft of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s address to Congress following the attack called it “a day which will live in history.” Roosevelt made a late edit, scratching out the last word and replacing it with “infamy.” The final phrase was used in his speech, and it may well be the best known to come from his long career.
For all its importance, Roosevelt’s speech was comparatively brief. He didn’t need to explain much. The request for Congress to declare war was a formality, the outcome already decided.
The outcome of the conflict, though, remained uncertain. Much of the Pacific Ocean was already under Japanese control. Hawaii was a lonely outpost whose security was far from assured. Then, when Germany declared war, we were faced with battle on two fronts. The United States had resolve and industrial might, but few guarantees.
The next four years set the tone for the remainder of the century. World War II obliterated powerful currents of American isolationism that had long been dominant. When the fighting ended, only the U.S. remained as a major industrial power with its capabilities intact. Everyone else had to rebuild, and many relied on our aid to do so.
It’s right that we pause today and remember how all of that began. More than 2,300 Americans were killed at Pearl Harbor, and another 1,100 were wounded. It was among the most lopsided military defeats our nation has ever had. The war the attack sparked would claim far more.
But it’s also important to remember just how fragile the outcome was. The Axis nations could not match American industry, but there were few guarantees the United States could bring that power to bear. Pearl Harbor broke the Navy’s Pacific battleship compliment, traditionally the backbone of sea power. While most of the seven battleships damaged in the battle returned to service after repairs, the reorientation to carrier-focused power was far from a tested strategy.
Getting to Europe, the first target of American strategists, meant running a gauntlet of German U-boats. It was months before the Navy mounted a credible counter to the submarines off the east coast, and American waters never were entirely secured. About a week after the German surrender in May 1945, four U-boats formally surrendered at Portsmouth Harbor. Uranium carried on one of the subs was later used in the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.
The uncertainty many of us feel today pales in comparison to what must have been felt eight decades ago. The resolve shown in the face of that uncertainty should still fill us with awe.
There are few left who can tell us of those days from their own memories. World War II is now largely the province of historians. The lessons remain, though. The world saw the cost of unbridled ambition in the Pacific and the camps to which irrational hatred led in Europe. We dare not forget such lessons. Not when they were learned at such cost.
Frank Nicoles’ story came full circle just a few years ago. His remains were not identified in the aftermath of Pearl Harbor. It took decades and development of new technology to finally confirm his identity in May 2018.
Eight decades is a lot on a human scale. Not so much in the arc of history. But take a moment today to think about just how much was changed on that December day in 1941, both for the people who lived it and those who came later, and be grateful for those who faced those days.