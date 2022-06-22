When NASA launched the Voyager space probes, they were expected to conduct four-year missions. That was back in 1977, and the original plans would have wrapped up the work in the early 1980s.
Plans, it’s safe to say, have changed multiple times. The probes are still going, still feeding data back to Earth some 45 years after they left the planet. An announcement this week shows the end is approaching, though.
The space agency plans to begin shutting down instruments on the probes, which have both reached interstellar space. The move isn’t because NASA doesn’t value their information, but because the probes only have so much power to use. Shutting down some systems creates the ability to squeeze out just a little more time for the core data collection.
The list of accomplishments from the pair is impressive. They found new moons around Jupiter, along with a thin ring around the largest planet in our solar system. Voyager 1 found volcanoes on Io, one of Jupiter’s moons.
Visits to Saturn followed, with unprecedented images of that planet’s ring systems. Photos of Enceladus, one of Saturn’s moons, revealed an icy surface that could conceal an ocean. Voyager 2 made the first visit to Uranus, an odd giant that rotates very nearly on its side.
The biggest moment, though, likely came in 1990. That was when Voyager 1 turned its cameras back and took a snapshot from a distance of 3.7 billion miles from the sun. It showed a single pinpoint in the center of the frame: Earth. The “Pale Blue Dot” photo immediately became iconic. It was re-released two years ago.
The probes are now more than 20 light-hours away from Earth. NASA’s hope is that the probes can continue to send information back until 2030. It’s an amazing run for a pair of systems that literally put data on eight-track recorders and then sent it back home.
While the imminent conclusion of the Voyager missions will mark the end of an era, we’ve watched as a new one dawns with a direct connection to Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley.
The Starlink program, an effort to provide internet service using a constellation of small satellites, tapped Eau Claire County as one of its test markets. And, as we heard recently, the results have largely been positive.
The program has also played a role in the war between Ukraine and Russia. Starlink service in Ukraine has been key in keeping the country’s internet access stable despite Russian efforts to isolate it. Such applications are one of the reasons supporters believe Starlink has a strong future internationally.
There are concerns about the program, not least from astronomers who have seen a marked increase in interference as the Starlink satellites streak through their images. And we would reiterate the basic argument from our January editorial calling for better legal clarification on the use of space. Known guidelines will help make things more predictable and, in orbit, predictability and safety are close relatives.
Access to space is increasing. More nations are gaining the ability to send objects into orbit, not to mention private companies. South Korea just launched a satellite using a homegrown launch system. The longtime near-monopoly on access held by the United States, Russia and the European Space Agency is over, and it’s not coming back. That raises concerns, but also possibilities.
The question increasingly facing humanity’s efforts in space is whether it will be based on continued cooperation and peaceful exploration or shift to become another playing field for earthbound rivalries. The former has brought indelible moments in human history, including the Apollo-Soyuz joint mission, astronauts visiting the Mir space station, and construction of the International Space Station. It’s a legacy that all people can be proud of.
It’s remarkable to think this progress comes so soon after rockets capable of achieving orbit were created. And the idea of geostationary satellites for communication only dates back to 1945, when science fiction author Arthur C. Clarke suggested them.
Humanity has come a very long way, and the effects are all around us. There’s no reason to think the next era of space exploration and use will have any less of an impact on our lives. As Voyager wraps up it’s worth taking a look back and being awed one more time, as well as to wonder what lies ahead.