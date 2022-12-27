We’ve been taking a look back at the past 12 months this week, part of our annual Year in Review series. A lot has happened, and we still have the final quarter of the year to cover in Thursday’s edition. After that, on Friday, we’ll unveil the top 10 stories of 2022.
It’s impossible to look through the editions we’ve published in 2022 and not think back, particularly when it’s something like -2 outside and you’re wading through headlines about record crowds at summer events. There’s just a little jealousy that comes in, even as you remember how hot it felt as you wandered around covering the events.
Of course, the winter isn’t remembered all that badly when you’re in the upper 90s, either.
While the series serves as a way to help fill space in a week when most events are curtailed, it also provides a very important reminder for us at the Leader-Telegram: we’re lucky to be doing this work.
Newspapers tell the stories of their communities in a way no other media outlet ever does. We can spend time on complex stories because we’re not curtailed by a ticking clock. While most outlets have news subsidized by massive amounts of entertainment content, we’re primarily focused on the events that make up life in the region.
That last is an important point. We get complaints every now and then about our website and the fact the stories aren’t all available for free, all the time. When we explain that we’re a business and that the stories are our product, the common rejoinder is that “Television stations find a way to give the news for free, so you should too.”
That argument mistakes what we do and what television stations do as being the same thing, though. An active local affiliate in just about any city has three local news broadcasts and the national network’s own broadcast. That’s two hours out of 24 — a bit more than 8% of the day.
In other words, the traditional television station is an entertainment-focused medium. Newspapers, on the other hand, are focused on news. It’s a fundamentally different approach. We don’t have 22 hours of entertainment programming and the attendant advertising to subsidize our coverage, but we do have far more news stories than their broadcasts.
That’s not an attack on television, by the way. Good television news broadcasts can enlighten and bring events into the home in a way static newspapers can’t. It’s simply recognition that they are different, and that expecting them to behave in identical ways is a disservice to both.
The opportunity to immerse ourselves in the stories of our communities is a gift that newspapers receive. It gives our employees a bit different view, exposure to people we wouldn’t otherwise meet and the chance to see things in new ways. When we say we’re lucky to do it, we’re not kidding.
As the year draws to a close we want to thank our readers. The invitation to bring our work into your homes is something we should never take lightly. Generations of people in the Chippewa Valley have made that decision, and we are honored that people continue to do so.
The newspaper industry has indeed changed over the decades. So too, though, has every other medium. A number of stations in major markets have eliminated local newscasts, just as a number of newspapers have ceased publication. Change is a constant factor in our society, and we’re not immune to it.
What isn’t changing, and will not change, is our dedication to serving our readers to the best of our abilities in the years to come. That’s simply a part of who we are and it is necessary to what we do. We can’t lose sight of how important it is to share the region’s stories with the people here, and we’re committed to that.
So we hope you’re enjoying the look back at 2022. And we hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday season.