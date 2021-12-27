We’re spending this week a lot like many of you, reflecting on the end of 2021 and what the year ahead might hold.
Each day this week you’ll see part of that process. The Year in Review segments that run Monday through Thursday are the most obvious. They’re not quite day-by-day looks at the headlines, but represent a good summary of each month’s big news stories.
We’ve been pleasantly surprised by many. It’s easy to forget, given the rising COVID numbers and the deepening winter, but there was an awful lot of good stuff happening in the Chippewa Valley this year.
Oure reporters had the privilege of introducing some previously unknown figures who deserved a moment in the spotlight. People like Lillian Edelman, whose decades of crocheting helped brighten countless people’s days. Dwayne and Eleanor Peterson celebrated their 70th anniversary, a mark few ever reach.
We brought you news about the welcome return of the outdoor music festivals that were so noticeably absent in 2020, and about the tens of thousands who visited Farm Technology Days. It was nice to be reminded of those events and the successes the region saw. We hope you’ll feel the same as you read through the installments.
So many times the news people remember is negative. That is, in part, human nature. People remember adverse events because they want to avoid them in the future. The happier moments, those that remind us most people aren’t really bad and that there’s still a lot of good in the world, tend to be forgotten unless we or someone we care about is at the center of them.
As a newspaper, we try to walk a fine line with our stories. We can’t avoid the bad news sometimes. We’re not in a utopia, nor do we ever expect we will be. The reality is that bad things happen in our imperfect society.
But if that’s all that we’re covering, we’re not telling anything like the full story. It wouldn’t include Mobile Meals in Chippewa Falls hitting its 50th year of service. It wouldn’t include things like the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls’ hockey team’s state title or the Blugolds’ national volleyball title. Bad news doesn’t cover the Pablo Foundation’s donation to the Children’s Museum last January or the Sonnentags’ recent decision to raise their contribution to UW-Eau Claire to $70 million.
But every one of those headlines was in our pages this year.
That’s one of the benefits of the year in review. It offers the chance to counter that old, inaccurate criticism that the paper only reports bad news. While bad news can indeed be news, it’s a lot more fun for us to report on something that benefits the community, that will lead to our region becoming more than it is today.
No year is ever all good or all bad. Only a few days in most people’s lives are entirely one or the other. And, as we look toward 2022, we know it will bring its share of both.
Last week we ran our annual “Letter to Santa” editorial. It’s a way of reminding people of some things with a little bit of whimsy. Hopefully it reminds people that there’s still a place for wide-eyed belief in a world that seems increasingly cynical.
What do we really want from the coming year? We want much the same as you do. We want happiness and health. We want our endeavors to succeed and for our region to prosper. We’d like the Packers to hang on to that top seed in the NFC (and a title wouldn’t be misplaced, either). We want our readers, along with everyone else, to have a happy and safe end of 2021 and start to 2022.
The next year will bring its share of good and bad news, just as every year does. And we’ll work to bring it to you. There’s a lot to look forward to but, before it arrives, we hope you’ll join us this week in casting a last look back at this year brought us all.