News of the pending closure of Maples Mobile Home Park ends one chapter for what had been a troubled spot in Eau Claire. It does not solve the underlying issue.
Difficulties at the mobile home park aren’t new. Three units were torn down in December 2018 because of their condition. The previous summer city officials contemplated plans to remove five vacant units, almost 10 percent of the then total of 51 homes.
In early 2019 the Florida-based owner and the city clashed again over needed repairs. The city went so far as to threaten closure. Several plumbers spent a day making needed repairs to units in July so residents could stay in their homes.
Rising needs for inspections at Eau Claire mobile home parks led the city to raise permit fees in November of last year. By then Maples was down to 21 homes that could be occupied. Most of the decline was due to units being placarded as unsafe.
Even as housing unit construction is booming in Eau Claire, with this year likely to outpace last year’s record despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there remains a housing shortage. It is particularly acute for affordable housing.
That shouldn’t surprise anyone. Shortages drive up prices. When the price of a necessity rises, it squeezes those who have less money. That’s basic supply and demand.
Lowering the cost requires one of two things. Either demand must fall, unlikely given the pressure the pandemic has put on people’s incomes, or the supply must rise. The latter may be possible.
The question is when and how it happens. Who will be willing to make the investment in construction, and what incentives might expand the pool of developers? It’s not a question to be asked lightly. The city cannot lose sight of the fact this situation affects real people with real needs. Slapping together a Potemkin village that makes progress only on paper is no solution at all.
One of the challenges is how much it can cost to be poor. That’s counterintuitive, we know. But think about a seemingly simple issue like boots. That’s what author Terry Pratchett used as an illustration.
Pratchett envisioned a situation in which good leather boots cost $50, but an affordable pair cost $10. The affordable pair wore out in a year, but the good boots lasted a decade or more. Someone who had the money to buy the better pair would spend $50 once, while the other person would spend $100 for the same decade’s worth of wear. And, Pratchett noted, the poorer person would still have wet feet.
There are parallels for the issue at hand. Constant repairs to cheap housing can drain a person’s savings as effectively as cheap boots in Pratchett’s tale. Is it a perfect model for the issue facing Eau Claire? No. But it does show how we may need to shift our thinking in considering solutions.
Eau Claire may need to consider unconventional approaches. Some communities, including Madison, have experimented with the use of tiny homes as temporary living space so people can stabilize their lives. It’s not envisioned as a permanent solution in most cases, but rather as a transitional step. But, like other ideas, it requires space, time and investment. It is not an instant solution.
The reality is that a lack of affordable housing is a complex issue. There will not be any one solution, nor will any combination of solutions be simple. This will take time and focus to address. It will also take understanding.
Will the linked but different issues of homelessness and affordability ever be truly solved? That seems like a stretch. Difficulty in finding solutions does not relieve us as a community from the responsibility to keep trying, though. Improving lives is still a worthy goal.
As long as the need exists, our community needs to seek ways to fill it.