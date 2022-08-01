While most of the sports coverage in our paper is of the traditional major sports, think football, baseball and basketball, there’s a fair contingent in our newsroom who pay reasonably close attention to soccer as well. And they’re very impressed with what Bateaux FC just pulled off.
Over the weekend, Bateaux won its third consecutive championship in the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League. No one is likely to mistake the WPASL for Major League Soccer or the Premier League. It’s not a team that indulges in multi-million dollar salaries or competes internationally. But that might just make this streak more impressive.
If a big-name team fails to rank at the top of the standings, it’s nearly a debacle according to fans. Fans of Manchester United, perhaps the best-known team in the world, are seemingly in mourning because the team will be playing in the Europa League rather than the more prestigious Champions League in the upcoming season.
That’s not the mindset for WPASL teams. Sure, they demand hard play and expect strong results, but it’s not as if there are billions in ticket sales and merchandising at risk. Leagues like this depend on the players’ passion as much as anything.
While there’s always turnover from one year to the next — real life intrudes far more than it does for world-renowned players — this year was extraordinary in that regard. A number of those involved in the first two championships changed to this year’s newcomer, Union Eau Claire, for this season. Managing a third title in the face of that change, with new players and a target on your back from the rest of the league, says volumes about this year’s team.
It seems fitting that the clinching win came over Bateaux’s in-town rivals. It’s worth noting that Union didn’t play like newcomers. They finished fourth in the seven-team league, a solid 10 points ahead of the fifth-place team and a strong, plus-30 goal differential. So Bateaux had to earn the win and get just a little help.
The latter came from Hayward, who handed the second-place Lobos FC only their second loss of the year. The results put Bateaux a scant two points ahead in the final standings. But the margin matters a lot less than the fact the team earned its third consecutive title. Next up is the Wisconsin Challenge Cup, played next Saturday and Sunday in Wisconsin Dells.
This was a notably good weekend for Eau Claire teams. The Legion baseball team couldn’t quite put away Manitowoc for the state title, but the team played well enough to make the Great Lakes Regional. The local Babe Ruth 14- and 15-year-old teams are heading to their respective World Series. Both of those teams are on a streak themselves — they qualified last year as well.
The bigger baseball teams are doing well, too. The Eau Claire Bears made the playoffs. So did Chippewa Falls. And the Eau Claire Express sit atop the division standings.
Then there’s Terrin Vavra, the Menomonie native who made his MLB debut for the Baltimore Orioles. As of this writing he’s still looking for his first hit, but that seems sure to come soon.
It’s easy to get wrapped up in everything else going on in the world and forget about the kind of things we’re focused on here. Sports aren’t the same weighty consideration as some of the other issues internationally and domestically. But that isn’t the role they’re supposed to fill.
For fans, sports are a chance to take a break from all of that. It’s an opportunity to cheer for someone who’s connected to you by the jersey they wear. Your rivals aren’t people with different views on anything of greater importance than the fact they root for a different jersey.
We’d suggest that very lack of emphasis on great issues is precisely why sports have an important place. They can, at their best, unify people with very little in common. If only for a few hours, we’re on the same side as our fellow fans.
And that’s why it’s worth tipping our caps to Bateaux after their latest championship and giving the other teams mentioned here a nod. In giving everyone a break from the bickering and fighting that seems all too common in society, they’ve offered a real service.
Congratulations, Bateaux. And thanks to all the area teams who have made this a very entertaining summer.