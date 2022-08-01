While most of the sports coverage in our paper is of the traditional major sports, think football, baseball and basketball, there’s a fair contingent in our newsroom who pay reasonably close attention to soccer as well. And they’re very impressed with what Bateaux FC just pulled off.

Over the weekend, Bateaux won its third consecutive championship in the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League. No one is likely to mistake the WPASL for Major League Soccer or the Premier League. It’s not a team that indulges in multi-million dollar salaries or competes internationally. But that might just make this streak more impressive.