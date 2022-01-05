With this week’s emphatic return of wintry weather, a report on snow shoveling that gained new attention this week is as timely as it gets.
The study looked at injuries caused by shoveling, concluding that emergency room records showed almost 200,000 people landing in emergency rooms between 1990 and 2006. That’s something like 11,500 people per year.
More than half of the cases involved things like pulled muscles and other soft-tissue injuries. But there were 1,647 deaths as well. All involved the heart.
Anyone who has had to deal with a snowy driveway knows it can be a real chore to clear the way. In the best cases, you’re just dealing with a lot of repetitive movements to shove aside an inch or two of fluffy flakes. But if that snow gets deep or is the wet, heavy stuff, it’s a different story entirely.
The health risk comes from a couple factors. One, the body is already responding to cold temperatures. One of those responses is constricting arteries so they don’t lose as much heat. Combining that with what can be tough work can be risky.
The reporting this week suggested people may want to consider hanging up the shovel earlier than many might think. One doctor said age 45 is a good marker for it. Another said 55 is his recommendation.
What the headlines missed was a critical piece of advice from both doctors quoted in the story that came further down on the story most people saw. Age is a guideline, they stressed. It’s far more important to take risk factors like high blood pressure or other conditions into account. And that means people need to know their own health.
Polls over the past several years have consistently shown something like 40-45% of Americans skip appointments with their doctors due to the cost. That’s trading off short-term benefit for longer-term risk. The money isn’t spent, but it means missed opportunities to catch issues early. As most doctors will tell you, early treatment usually means less cost and more success.
The pandemic most likely isn’t helping, either. There was an immediate drop in the number of basic screenings in 2021 when COVID broke loose. In September 2020, local health experts said the numbers were down both because fewer people were showing up and because many hospitals and clinics shut down their screening operations temporarily.
Further data on how screenings rebounded is patchy, but fear of getting COVID has likely kept some people from coming back after medical services reopened. It’s not unreasonable to think that some people who were diligent about their health prior to the pandemic might not have been back to the doctor in almost two years.
For most, that’s not going to be a big deal. But how much are you really willing to bet on that? Two years is a lot of opportunity to give an undetected melanoma. If you already have underlying conditions that pose a risk, it’s a long time to not have a new baseline for your overall health.
What all this really comes down to is the individual making sure to take the time and responsibility to see to their own health needs. It’s far more difficult to make good decisions — on anything — when you don’t have good information to begin with. That’s what routine checkups and screenings provide. They arm people with the information they need to make the right decisions later on.
This time of year often sees people making resolutions to eat better, to exercise, to do all these things that we know we should in order to live healthier lives. The joke is that most of those resolutions go out the window within a month, and there’s an uncomfortable level of truth to that.
But we also know resolutions are easier to keep when there’s someone on your side, reminding you and encouraging you. So let us suggest this as an addition to your own resolutions: make an appointment. Let your doctors and their staffs be on your side. Let a reminder about an upcoming appointment be that extra push to make sure it gets done.
Doctors want to heal people. But we’ve met very few who wouldn’t rather have the chance to intervene before it gets to the point something serious needs healing. So make those appointments, and make 2022 a healthier year.