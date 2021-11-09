Last week the group tapped by the Eau Claire City Council to do the initial work in the search for a new city manager didn’t sound optimistic. The group has a mid-January target for narrowing down the pool of candidates.
As of late October, there were at least 13 candidates who had submitted applications to Polihire, the executive search firm with which the city has a contract. That’s not bad at all, given that the position was posted on Oct. 8. The deadline for applicants is Dec. 31.
That gives the five-member panel about two weeks to vet the initial pool and begin narrowing the field. It is, unquestionably, a tight timeline. But it’s also one the recruitment committee needs to hit.
The calendar should help a bit. Dec. 31 falls on a Saturday this year. Polihire should be able to provide the applicants’ information on the following Monday, allowing a solid two weeks of work. After the committee weighs in, the full, 11-member city council comes into play.
There can be little question the position needs to be filled. Dale Peters, who had planned to leave in the spring of 2020 and stayed on to help with the initial pandemic response in Eau Claire, departed from the office in October of last year. Since then, David Solberg has served as interim city manager.
We don’t see reason to criticize Solberg’s performance in that role. But the simple reality is that the city needs both a city manager and a head for its engineering division. The latter is Solberg’s usual role. It is difficult to see how any one person, no matter how skilled, could juggle both positions in the long term.
It is to Solberg’s credit, and that of the city’s other employees, who have stepped up to keep Eau Claire’s government functioning. Few would have anticipated such an extended delay in filling the city manager’s office, and such conditions inevitably create an additional level of stress for the staff that keeps things moving. Their work is to be commended.
While these are indeed extraordinary times, the city’s failure to find a city manager cannot continue. The council has effectively hit reset on the process twice. The most recent came when the city’s top candidate accepted a job elsewhere. The fact the council was unwilling to entertain hiring its second choice raises questions about its confidence in the pool as a whole.
The council appears to have been aware of the tight timeline when it set the schedule in September. The Jan. 15 date isn’t firm, but was instead set as the deadline “if possible.” We urge the committee to resist the temptation to view that phrasing as blanket permission to ignore the mid-January target, though.
There are surely some steps which can be taken ahead of time. Every job search includes a handful of applicants who, while possessed of ambition, do not yet hold the experience and skill the position demands. It should be a relatively simple matter to dismiss those applications even before the submission deadline of Dec. 31 arrives.
Council members have revised their approach to the search this time, entrusting the initial steps to a smaller, ad-hoc committee. That’s a good move. While fewer people involved means fewer eyes are reviewing the applications, it also means there are fewer opinions to sort through. It should also speed the point at which the city, if it follows Wisconsin’s open records law, announces the finalists. Prior failures to do that have badly undermined the public’s ability to evaluate the previous searches and the council’s decisions during those efforts.
And that also plays into why the committee needs to do as much as it can to hit the Jan. 15 deadline. The council’s credibility can ill afford another failure shrouded in unanswered questions about who the city was seriously considering for the top professional position at City Hall.
It’s worth emphasizing that, even with our criticism of the council’s previous secrecy, we believe everyone really should be rooting for this search to be a success. Eau Claire’s system relies heavily on a city manager, and it is in the best interests of the city, its residents and businesses, to have that system staffed at the top level.