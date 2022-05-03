We’re a couple days away now from the return of a welcome staple of the warmer months: Eau Claire’s farmers market.
The Downtown Farmers Market isn’t the only one in the region, but it is the biggest. It starts up each May, with Saturday mornings in Phoenix Park that carry on through October. While the monthly winter markets at the senior center maintain contacts between customers and vendors, there’s nothing quite like the outdoor event and the crowds it draws.
There’s a rhythm to the market that puts even city-dwellers in touch with nature in a different way. The products offered by vendors aren’t the mass-produced items in stores. They’re seasonal, and the departure of produce that goes out of season is inevitably matched by the arrival of new options. It’s an opportunity for people to get fresh food and options they might overlook when they arrive at a supermarket on autopilot with the weekly shopping list.
Occasionally you’ll see things that started out as side gigs or hobbies that have grown into something bigger. That’s exactly what happened with Steve Scholtz, who started out as a hobby farmer. He tested the waters with 15 pounds of mushrooms in early 2021. The quick sellout that first weekend convinced him to return, and to keep coming back with new options. The success led him to expand his operation.
Mushrooms are less familiar to many than most of the produce on offer, but the range is impressive. Early-season asparagus is commonplace for the first few weeks. Rhubarb shows up, too. As summer wears on, you start to see peas coming in, along with the season’s first tomatoes. If you’re looking for something a little different, bitter melon and bok choy are options. The Eau Claire market even maintains an online chart showing what produce tends to arrive when.
But there’s a reason we like to see the return of the market that goes beyond benefits for the shoppers. Most of the vendors are small operations, families in many cases. In those cases the opportunity to meet with customers, to develop real relationships over the course of a season, is a business requirement. This isn’t just about having a little extra money. It’s about maintaining a stable operation. And this year the first outdoor farmers market in Eau Claire coincides with the end of National Small Business Week.
Small businesses are frequently overlooked when people talk about the economy. That’s a mistake. The numbers for any individual small business may be small, but they most definitely add up.
The U.S. Small Business Administration estimates businesses with fewer than 500 employees have created a net gain of 12.9 million jobs over the past 25 years. Many people think of retail as the prototypical small business, but that’s not always true. More than a third of high-tech workers are employed at small businesses. Nearly three-quarters of construction workers here in Wisconsin are employed by small businesses.
Our state’s figures show a particular reliance on small businesses. In Wisconsin, 49% of employees work for one. That’s a bigger percentage than the national average. And the operations themselves make up 99.4% of the state’s total licensed businesses.
While it may not be plausible to argue farmers markets are an economic panacea, saying they and their vendors play a significant role in Wisconsin’s overall economic health isn’t so far-fetched. They most definitely have their place alongside the wider range of business and commerce our state can boast.
As we said earlier, Eau Claire isn’t the only regional market. As spring moves into summer we’ll see markets open up in Chippewa Falls and Menomonie. In other words, there’s one that’s probably not too far from your home no matter where you live.
Make time for a farmers market this summer. It’s an easy way to get some fresh food, time outdoors, and to support the small entrepreneurs who work hard to create good products.