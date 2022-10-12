Compared to many malls nationally, Oakwood Mall is in pretty decent shape. Sure, it has had its losses as national department stores have struggled, and the sudden closure of the AMC theaters didn’t help, but the location is far from the empty shell so many communities have to contend with.
But credit the Eau Claire City Council with taking a proactive step to ensure the area around the mall continues to be a vibrant district. Tuesday’s decision to pursue a study and a plan for redeveloping the area is a smart move to stay ahead.
This is early. The council heard it will take three to six months to draft anything that can be presented to the members. City Attorney Stephen Nick called the work “very preliminary.” So why get excited?
The simple answer is that this is different from what so many cities do when confronted with an issue that probably won’t become pressing for years. In such situations the vast majority of city governments decide to wait. They’ll want to see how things play out and, by the time they convince themselves to act, the molehill has become a mountain.
Eau Claire has recognized that there’s plenty of evidence to game out the mall’s likely future. Sears, once a behemoth among American businesses, announced its closure at Oakwood Mall in 2018. The hole it left still hasn’t been filled.
City officials at the time weren’t surprised. Sears had struggled for years, and the closure in Eau Claire — part of a wave that saw 46 Sears and Kmart stores shuttered — wasn’t the first round for the company.
While the major anchors for the mall seem comparatively stable at the moment, that’s not a guarantee. So it makes sense to plan ahead, to consider what the options are likely to be in the coming years.
Malls were a major economic hub for the late 20th century and the first part of this one. They were, in a sense retail factories, occupying a large footprint and collectively employing large numbers of people. And, much like those factories, malls pose unique challenges for communities when they falter.
As it currently stands, the mall’s parking footprint is far larger than what current occupancy warrants. That’s space that could, in theory, be put to different uses. But even the untrained eye can easily see what the scale of the challenge would be if the mall saw multiple anchors fail.
The failure of malls nationally is enough to have spawned a number of websites dedicated to “dead malls.” Most featured on the sites are empty, with interiors in various stages of disrepair. For those of a certain age there’s a strange allure in the photos that show decrepit, empty spaces that contrast so strongly with memories.
And this isn’t just an American phenomenon. One abandoned mall in Bangkok flooded. Mosquitoes moved in, and the locals decided to address the challenge by introducing fish to the former shopping destination. The fish took care of the larval mosquitoes, and the site became an informal fishery.
No one is suggesting such a future is in the cards in Eau Claire. What officials want to do is make sure the community is ahead of the challenge, ensuring such dire outcomes are never realistic. While some have complained this is government interference with private business, the reality is that the ability to compel any outcome here is sharply limited. Success depends on this being a true partnership.
Scott Allen, the city’s community development director, said part of the process will include discussions with multiple property owners. While it’s easy to think of the mall as a single entity, the ownership picture is much more complex. The hope is that each will recognize it is in everyone’s best interest to see the district adapt so it can continue to thrive in the future.
That’s a hope we share. And we applaud the forethought being shown. Problems don’t generally go away when they’re ignored. They grow and become less manageable. By acting now, Eau Claire and the property owners at the Oakwood Mall have a real chance to head off bigger issues that could emerge in the coming years.
That effort, and the potential it has to preserve an important economic district, is well worth supporting.