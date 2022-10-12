Compared to many malls nationally, Oakwood Mall is in pretty decent shape. Sure, it has had its losses as national department stores have struggled, and the sudden closure of the AMC theaters didn’t help, but the location is far from the empty shell so many communities have to contend with.

But credit the Eau Claire City Council with taking a proactive step to ensure the area around the mall continues to be a vibrant district. Tuesday’s decision to pursue a study and a plan for redeveloping the area is a smart move to stay ahead.