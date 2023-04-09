There’s much that remains unknown about the deaths of two police officers and a driver in Barron County over the weekend. The investigation needs to be both through and transparent.
All we know for sure at this time is that three lives ended. They left hopes and dreams unfulfilled and, most likely, families behind to mourn. The event has certainly shaken multiple communities.
The events that led to the deaths of all three people began with a traffic stop shortly after 3:30 p.m. by an officer with the Chetek Police Department. We don’t know when the officer from Cameron arrived, or why anyone fired at anyone else.
Authorities are saying little, and that is entirely appropriate. The last thing any department or family needs is the kind of muddled backtracking we’ve seen in other cases when officials gave out false or unverified information.
We encourage the public to do the same. Speculating doesn’t help in events like this.
We encourage authorities to realize that tamping down speculation and rumor requires the timely release of information. We would expect, in relatively short order, for the identities of those involved to be released. It is important that the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, which is heading the inquiry, work carefully and quickly to establish what happened and to inform the public.
None of this makes much sense at the moment. The deaths of three people accomplished nothing we can make out. It is the seeming definition of needless death.
Regrettably, state investigative bodies are reasonably well-versed in how to respond to these kinds of events. Even if they’re new for the investigators in Wisconsin, their counterparts in other states surely have advice they can rely on.
Investigators also have clear examples of what happens when events of public interest are shrouded in unneeded mystery. Friday afternoon’s badly belated release of about 3,500 public comments by the DNR on the state’s wolf management plan, which took place about six weeks after the comment period ended, is a good example of how delays erode credibility.
It’s tempting to read things into this situation. There is a clear gap between how different components of society view law enforcement and its relationship to the public. It’s a rupture that should concern both sides. The public and the police are both less safe when there is a lack of trust between the two.
But we believe both should be able to agree there is no good reason for a traffic stop to turn lethal for a driver or police. Whatever else any of the three people involved in Barron County were, they were human. Their lives had value. They had the same potential to accomplish meaningful acts with their lives as anyone else.
The appropriate response in a case like this is not pointing fingers when no one yet has enough information to claim understanding of the events. It is to mourn for the lost potential of those three lives. It is to empathize with those who are now left with memories, instead of expectations.
A better understanding of what happened will come with time. Investigators are very good at determining the sequence of events. Why, on the other hand, the understanding of what was happening in each person’s mind may not be as easy to discover.
Our sympathies are with the families of those killed and the communities left shaken by this weekend’s events. And our genuine hope is that investigators will be able to answer the questions we all have right now in short order.