The Republican bid to resurrect the possibility of Wisconsin allowing medical marijuana is a step in the right direction. It does not, in our view, go far enough, but it represents legislators reopening a door that appeared to have been shut for now.
Sen. Mary Felzkowski and Rep. Patrick Snyder propose handing oversight to a new state commission. Doctors could prescribe liquid or oral forms or marijuana, as well as forms dissolved in alcohol or applied topically. It doesn’t allow for inhaled forms, so no vaping or joints, and establishes a 10% tax for wholesalers.
The timing of Wednesday’s announcement was interesting, since our editorial board had discussed this very issue on Monday. We had already decided to run an editorial on medical marijuana this week. The bill’s announcement came as a pleasant surprise.
The National Conference of State Legislatures said 36 states currently allow marijuana sales and use for medical purposes. That’s nearly 75% of the country. The percentage of Americans living in states that allow medical marijuana is even higher, since many of the holdouts have comparatively smaller populations.
Felzkowski said during a press conference to announce the bill that she doesn’t view medical marijuana as a partisan issue. She noted that both conservative and liberal states have legalized it. It’s not necessarily a partisan issue among state leaders, either, with both Gov. Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos backing medical marijuana. It’s the state’s Senate leadership that has killed previous proposals.
There’s evidence to suggest the legislators most bitterly opposed to medical marijuana are badly out of step with Wisconsin residents. Polls show public support may top 80%. Even full legalization, a much bigger step than what is being proposed, seems to have at least half of Wisconsin residents in favor.
Those figures were reflected in our board’s discussion Monday. No one, conservative or liberal, opposed medical marijuana. Full legalization had support, but not unanimously. So what we planned to call for was reexamination of medical marijuana for Wisconsin.
That’s still our stance. The restrictions in the proposed bill are more limiting than what we would favor. But that doesn’t mean this isn’t a place from which to continue the overall discussion. We’re not inclined to view this as an all-or-nothing situation.
Senate Majority Leader Devcin LeMahieu has cast previous opposition to state bills on medical marijuana as based on his belief legalization should be handled at the federal level. That would, indeed, be the ideal outcome. We don’t see how anyone can expect Congress to act, though. When federal legislators very nearly managed to paralyze themselves over something as simple as defense funding, there seems little hope of action on medical marijuana.
Given the federal failures, LeMahieu should rethink his opposition to the Wisconsin Senate debating any medical marijuana bill. Let those elected to represent Wisconsin residents at least discuss an issue that has levels of support rarely seen these days.
The evidence of marijuana’s therapeutic value has, in the space of just a couple decades, gone from easily questioned to nearly indisputable. It’s not a magic bullet, but vanishingly few medications are. It’s past time for it to be rescheduled at the federal level.
Federal regulators’ abdication of that responsibility is in striking contrast to states, who have clearly made their own judgements. A significant majority have decided to allow medical use of marijuana. Many of those have decriminalized it, turning possession into a civil infraction rather than a criminal matter. A not-insignificant minority of states, 18 in all, have approved recreational use.
Medical marijuana has not caused the sky to fall in any of the places where it has been approved. Neither, for that matter, has decriminalization or legalization. Wisconsin’s legislative refusal to even discuss the matter is an increasingly lonely position.
While we’d like to see a bill that goes further than the one just proposed, if this is what is needed to break the taboo on the Legislature’s discussion of the subject so be it. Further obstructing the discussion is not acceptable.
It’s time for the debate. It’s time to let Wisconsin’s legislators make their own decisions, and do so on the record.