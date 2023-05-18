The Master Singers turned to a familiar face when selecting a new artistic director and conductor. Dr. Frank Watkins is already conductor for the Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra.

The selection continues a long legacy for the choral group. They’re gearing up for the 31st season, and the quality with which they perform has allowed the Master Singers to create a name for themselves far beyond the Chippewa Valley. In 2019 they were in Paris as part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day.