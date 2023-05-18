The Master Singers turned to a familiar face when selecting a new artistic director and conductor. Dr. Frank Watkins is already conductor for the Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra.
The selection continues a long legacy for the choral group. They’re gearing up for the 31st season, and the quality with which they perform has allowed the Master Singers to create a name for themselves far beyond the Chippewa Valley. In 2019 they were in Paris as part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Watkins’ impressive background speaks for itself. His work with choral groups at UW-Eau Claire comes after stops in Florida and Michigan. In a statement announcing his selection, the Master Singers said Watkins is “known for his dynamic conducting and passion for teaching.”
Marking Watkins’ selection leaves us in a position similar to what we wrote about earlier this month with regard to the installation of new entries in Eau Claire’s Sculpture Tour. It’s a gain for the region’s cultural assets, the kind of quality of life resources that make communities more pleasant places.
While comparatively few people have ever engaged in creating a sculpture, the vast majority of us have tried singing at one point or another. Whether we do it well isn’t the question. Musical talent is hardly universal, though appreciation for it very nearly is.
There are few indeed who don’t listen to music for enjoyment at least once in a while. If you need proof, just take a look at how many singing competitions proliferate on American television. And this past weekend saw hundreds of millions of people worldwide tune in for Eurovision 2023, which drew tens of millions of votes from viewers.
Music has been an essential part of human society as far back as we can tell. It existed in prehistoric times, proven by the discovery of instruments at archaeological digs. The oldest known instrument might well be the Divje Babe Flute. Found in Slovenia in 1995, the flute is at least 43,000 years old and was carved from a cave bear’s femur.
The claim to being the oldest instrument is disputed. What isn’t is the fact people were making instruments, and thus music, long before they developed what we think of as essential components of society like writing.
Music became nearly universal in human societies. The forms and instruments vary, of course, but few indeed failed to develop their own approaches to melody and rhythm. Music became more than entertainment. An entire book of the Bible — Psalms — is dedicated to hymns.
No reasonable person can argue that music has no value. It’s possible to debate how much, but the simple reality is that music has played an important role in humanity for virtually as long as humanity has existed. And that’s not going to change any time soon.
That’s why it’s worth noting events like the arrival of a new director for one of the region’s top musical groups. It’s why our interview with Chris Kroeze in January remains one of the year’s most-read stories on our website. Music simply matters to people.
The Master Singers are among the cultural jewels of the Chippewa Valley. While the landscape for music changes and tastes shift, having a performing group like the Master Singers contributes to life in the Chippewa Valley.
We wish Watkins luck with his tenure as the group’s new director.