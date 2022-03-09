It has been easy to focus on the sports side of the County Materials Complex, of which the Sonnentag Center is part. That’s what will probably draw the most people to the facility, and it’s taking the place of the venerable Zorn Arena. It’s easy to see why there’s the interest.
When complete, the complex will include a 5,000-seat center for basketball games and performances, a fieldhouse that stretches 100 yards, a fitness center, athletics offices and even a commons area that will undoubtedly become a hub for activity.
The Mayo Clinic Health System’s diagnostic imaging and sports medicine center will take up less than 10% of the complex’s space. It isn’t as flashy. It will include an MRI machine, a pair of X-ray suites and a room for ultrasound procedures. Those aren’t the kind of things that draw chanting fans. When’s the last time you applauded when the doctor brought in the results of an X-ray, after all?
Part of that is human nature. It’s much more fun to focus on the competition than on the inevitable injuries that crop up with athletes. We’ve all turned an ankle a few times, and it’s easy to take that pain and understand that we really don’t want to be hit with the kind of injuries that take place in competition.
The potential for the new sports medicine options is sky high, though, and it will eventually have an impact that stretches well beyond the UW-EC campus and the athletes that pull on Blugold uniforms.
Students trained at the medical center will go on to serve athletes and patients across the country. The skills they pick up will help people perform better on the field, yes, but they will also help restore the ability to simply live an active life after things go wrong. There are few opportunities that can do more good for people than restoring them to health, and the increasing access to those skills is worth celebrating.
People should start noticing changes to the site soon. Officials said this week the first dirt should be moved before the month is out. A formal groundbreaking will follow in late April.
The beginning of the work will be exciting, but there’s still a long way to go before we’ll see the final results. The first use looks like it may be commencement in the spring of 2024, a good 26 months from now. And there will inevitably be challenges along the way. It’s unlikely they’ll be anything on the scale that the project has already overcome.
Think about the twists and turns that have already taken place. The YMCA, a key partner in the early plans, bowed out in December 2019. That was after more than a year of planning was already done. Three months later the pandemic slammed the brakes on just about everything in the region, including the fundraising efforts for the center. Planning was formally put on hold in April 2020.
It took the better part of a year for the work to pick back up. In February 2021 the organizers started touching base again with various potential partners. Continued support wasn’t guaranteed, but it quickly became clear that no one was backing away. UW-EC students backed the project in April, and the regents did the same last summer.
Then came the biggest surprise. John and Carolyn Sonnentag, the people whose initial gift kicked off the whole process, came back. They decided to increase their gift to $70 million, easily the biggest donation UW-Eau Claire had ever received. It was one of the biggest the state’s university system had ever encountered, and put the couple on national lists of the top philanthropists of 2021.
When complete, the center will be something rare. It’s not often something of this scale comes into being because a comparative handful of people rallied a much larger community. Visions don’t often explode into being in the way this one has.
And it’s appropriate that the uses for such an unusual origin will reverberate much more widely than your usual construction project. The potential to alter lives and, through that process, resonate through generations is real.
We’re glad this last update gave us the opportunity to remind people that there’s a lot more than sports in play here.