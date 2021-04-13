We know it’s usually considered impolite to eat and talk at the same time, but you’ll pardon us if we tuck into a nice serving of crow, the result of yesterday’s editorial.
In that editorial we mentioned a letter writer who claimed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine caused blood clots. We couldn’t find anything like that, and thought the writer had conflated that vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine used in Europe. The latter had already been connected to blood clots in rare cases.
Fast forward 12 hours, to just about the time our paper was being read Tuesday morning, and the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control did indeed call for a pause in use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to blood clots.
The cases are apparently extraordinarily rare. Six cases have been reported out of 6.8 million doses. But, because the clots seem to be associated with reduced platelet counts, the standard treatment for blood clots is potentially dangerous.
We were pretty far off. The letter writer was entirely correct in her assertion.
One of the fundamental responsibilities in journalism is to correct the record when you get it wrong. Our standard practice at the L-T is to print a correction and to correct the online story. The online story gets a note saying it was changed and why, and we display it prominently.
This was a little different, since it was an editorial that was incorrect rather than an article. If you check Tuesday’s editorial online, you’ll see we added a note at the top of the page with a referral to this editorial.
We still believe in the precautions and reviews undertaken with the COVID vaccines. A rate of one complication for every 1.13 million cases is precisely the kind of thing that can slip through even large scale studies. We’ll be watching closely for the conclusions the federal government eventually draws from its new review.
So, mea culpa. We were off the mark, and thought this particular situation deserved a much more in-depth response than your typical correction.
---
The current sports seasons aren’t what we usually see in the spring. Football and volleyball in April aren’t exactly standard. But this unusual spring has brought some genuine pleasure in watching how local teams are performing.
Memorial volleyball has picked up its first regional title since 2015. That set up a Tuesday night clash with top-seeded Sun Prairie. Our editorials have an earlier deadline than sports, so we don’t yet know the outcome. But it has been fun to watch Memorial achieve the success it has this season.
The same goes for UW-Eau Claire’s new women’s lacrosse team. This is the team’s first year of competition, and they’re 4-2 so far. On Sunday they thumped Marian 21-6.
Blugold baseball is back this season after an extended hiatus, and seeing the team play at Carson Park is welcome. They’re not enjoying the same success as we would hope in their debut season. In fact, they’re sitting at 0-14 on the season.
Still, we’re rooting for them. A couple weeks ago we explained that we’ll root for local teams regardless of their performance on the field. The fact that they’re representing our local communities is enough. It’s always fun to see local teams win, but holding your support hostage to results isn’t exactly being what we’d call a fan. Every team has ups and downs. As a fan you’re along for the ride, whichever way it goes.
In this case, it means watching an unusual blend of sports this spring. Here’s hoping that the teams can get back to their normal schedules this fall, and that fans can get back to cheering everyone on in person and at capacity.