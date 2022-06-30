It’s amazing how far forecasting has come in the past few decades.
Sure, the nightly weather forecast on television remains the butt of jokes. People say that job and a pro baseball player are the only ones that get paid for failing 70 percent of the time. The baseball crack is true enough — the Brewers’ lineup is wiping out considerably more than 70 percent of the time these days — but forecasters are generally better than they get credit for.
The driver of the past several decades’ improvement has been computing. Scientists are generating orders of magnitude more data on weather conditions, patterns and changes. That information gets crunched in computers that make even the best home setup look like a pocket calculator. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration uses massive supercomputers to analyze data and build new models to help forecasters understand what’s happening.
And there’s a solid local connection to the computers it uses.
This week, the NOAA switched on two new supercomputers: Dogwood and Cactus. The announcement said both operate at a speed of 12.1 petaflops. No, that’s not what your dog does after a long walk. It’s a measurement of how many operations per second a computer does.
The petaflop speed was first hit in 2007. Speeds of 10 petaflops were hit only in 2011. The new forecasting computers are each three times as fast as NOAA’s previous system. And they’re still only the 49th and 50th fastest computers in the world.
Dogwood and Cactus are both Cray supercomputers. While Cray is now a subsidiary of Hewlett Packard, the company began right here in the Chippewa Valley. Founded in 1972 as Cray Research Inc., Seymour Cray was a Chippewa Falls native. The business headquarters may have been in the Twin Cities, but he kept manufacturing at home.
So here’s where all this gets interesting, and should eventually have an impact on virtually every person in the United States. Rick Spinrad, NOAA’s administrator, was quoted in the administration’s announcement about the new computers as saying “more computing power will enable NOAA to provide the public with more detailed weather forecasts further in advance.”
How? Bigger, faster computers can handle more detail. If you have a computer capable only of handling models that show the general location of weather fronts, forecasts based on that model will necessarily paint with a broad brush. They may work just fine over a region, but won’t be much use on smaller scales.
Today’s weather models use a small scale unimaginable just a decade or two ago. They can better project the physics of individual storm cells and better forecast their precipitation. They’re more capable of showing how storms may evolve along an approaching front. And, crucially, they’re better at identifying when specific cells may become severe.
In practical terms, better modeling could result in better lead times for specific warnings. The National Weather Service’s lead time for tornado warnings has fluctuated in recent years in a range of eight to 11 minutes. That’s the average time a person has to take cover between when the warning is issued and the tornado arrives. The NWS wants to get that up to at least 13 minutes. The new computers could help get there.
But what if there was a similar lead time for severe hail hitting specific locations? Or if the modeling was good enough to say a certain location would get heavy rains that would cause flash flooding beginning in 90 minutes? People could take action to protect their lives and property in the same way they do today with tornado warnings. Simply put, the new computers have a clear potential to help save lives.
The old saying is that everyone talks about the weather, but no one does anything about it. We can’t change the weather, that’s true. But improving forecasts and protecting lives is indeed doing something about it. It’s a big step forward, especially compared to where things were not so very long ago.
And that step can trace some of its roots to a local company.