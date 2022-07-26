While we’re sure there will be those who disagree, we can’t help but see the merger of the Chippewa Valley Museum and the Wisconsin Logging Museum as a good thing.
The two museums are located only a short walk apart in Carson Park. The Chippewa Valley Museum arrived there in 1974, according to its website. The Wisconsin Logging Museum arrived next door in 1985, though the replica cook’s shanty and bunkhouse were built in the park in the 1930s.
While the focuses aren’t identical, both tell the region’s stories. The merger will make it easier for visitors to get both an overall view of the region’s past and a well-executed spotlight on one of its most important eras.
Carrie Ronnander, the Chippewa Valley Museum’s director, said talks about a merger picked up this spring after first being broached last fall. Rachel Lange, Ronnander’s counterpart at the logging museum, told the L-T the ability to eliminate duplications and fill in gaps between the two should improve both the museums and the experience for visitors.
“We have different expertise, different experiences in both museums,” Lange said. “And by reducing that sort of duplication and working more efficiently together, it’s just going to make it much easier for us to serve the community.”
In a lot of ways this is like seeing two old friends finally get married. Everyone is excited for the new couple, of course, but more than a few people are also quietly thinking “What took so long?” The joint statement announcing the merger even seemed to allude to that, mentioning a “recognition the museums are stronger together.”
It’s important for everyone to remember this is a starting point, not a finish line. There are both legal and financial hoops that the museums must jump through. Questions about the museums’ endowments, how the museums’ identities will be retained within the merged entity, and even a potential new name all remain. What things look like when the merger is complete is very much an unknown picture.
But there’s another thing here worth taking a good look at as a lesson. There are hundreds of small museums in Wisconsin. Thousands, even tens of thousands across the country.
Every year, some open. It’s likely that more close. In some of those closures it’s likely a merger could have kept the doors open, at least for a while. So why don’t they happen?
In many cases we suspect the issue is ego, and it’s not always conscious. When you’ve invested a significant part of your life into keeping a small operation afloat it can become difficult to think of it in any other way. It can feel like change takes something away from you, that it’s a rejection of your work and effort. And that feeling can prevent necessary changes from being made.
That’s not a slap at the people who work hard to keep small town museums and similar things going. If anything, it’s recognition of how very much those efforts and stories mean to those people. But there’s also a need in such cases to separate the operation from the person, to remember that a person’s identity and that of a business are rarely the same.
It’s worth noting that this week’s announcement didn’t specify what roles Lange and Ronnander may wind up playing with the merged museum. We’re sure there’s a bit of personal uncertainty for both of them, as well as the volunteers that make up the backbone of such museums. Setting aside such concerns in an effort to do what is best for both organizations is a hallmark of good leadership.
We’re curious to see how the next few months unfold. We don’t expect this merger to be wrapped up quickly. It’s too important to get the details right today so that the museums don’t face real headaches tomorrow.
For now, it’s just good to see steps being taken that should safeguard two of the region’s educational jewels for future generations to enjoy and learn from. This merger is a welcome development, and one that will benefit many in the Chippewa Valley for years to come.