While we’re sure there will be those who disagree, we can’t help but see the merger of the Chippewa Valley Museum and the Wisconsin Logging Museum as a good thing.

The two museums are located only a short walk apart in Carson Park. The Chippewa Valley Museum arrived there in 1974, according to its website. The Wisconsin Logging Museum arrived next door in 1985, though the replica cook’s shanty and bunkhouse were built in the park in the 1930s.