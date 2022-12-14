The word this week that the Eau Claire and Altoona fire departments were in the very early stages of considering a merger generated a good deal of discussion. From a lot of the comments, it was clear many of the people didn’t bother to read the article. For now, we think folks need to step back and wait.
To recap, right now this is in the earliest of stages. The fire chiefs have met and talked about the possibility, and it’s not a new concept. A merger has been discussed off and on for a couple decades.
That latter point is well worth noting. It underscores the reality that, while both sides are potentially interested in an agreement, there are zero guarantees. Prior talks didn’t go anywhere and it’s entirely possible these won’t, either.
Altoona is looking at multiple options, including the possible merger, to handle the challenge of serving the city’s rapid growth. City Administrator Mike Golat described a merger as “one option,” not a specific goal.
It’s also worth noting that Eau Claire has toyed with the option of revising or ending the agreement it has with Altoona for EMS services. The original agenda for this week’s meeting included a vote on terminating the contract, which goes through 2028, at the end of next year. That option was removed before the meeting.
While some people raised concerns about costs for Eau Claire when they heard about the possibility, costs are precisely what are driving the discussion. Eau Claire’s budget for medical supplies has gone up by almost a third in the past five years. Maintenance costs are up as well.
Since Eau Claire provides EMS services to Altoona on the basis of a contract written before any of those price hikes, the contract now covers far less than what the cities anticipated. And that’s without even considering Altoona’s own growth, which is among the fastest in Wisconsin.
Why is Eau Claire lending a hand with EMS in another city in the first place? Look at the numbers. Eau Claire has 90 full-time employees for fire and medical calls. This fall’s referendum will allow the city to add six more.
Altoona, on the other hand, has four full-time fire department employees. They’re supplemented by about 40 part-time people who are on call. It’s not difficult to imagine situations in which Altoona needs help, and it makes sense to have an agreement in place for Eau Claire to provide it.
In fact, Eau Claire has agreements with 14 area communities that operate on a similar basis. But Altoona remains the biggest client, accounting for approximately 10 percent of the ambulance calls outside Eau Claire.
Given the swiftly-changing demographics in the region and the fact Altoona and Eau Claire already work very closely, it makes sense for a merger to be among the options the two cities discuss. Will it be the right decision? That remains to be seen. Any steps in that direction will require both sides to do a tremendous amount of due diligence. It’s not just about money. It’s about personnel, capabilities, equipment, even insurance will doubtlessly play a role.
Knee-jerk reactions, either for or against a merger, are simply premature. Those questioning the idea may have valid issues to raise. But no one has enough information at the moment to fully address those.
If talks progress to the point a merger becomes a serious possibility, we expect there to be public sessions so people can hear what the options are and why officials believe a merger is in the best interests of each community.
If things play out as they should, that is about the time everyone should hear the details. While we understand that people want that information now, it simply doesn’t exist yet. Anything presented as a detailed proposal would inevitably be changed significantly as the cities work through the process of establishing their own expectations.
This remains a story to watch. It’s something we’ll learn more about in time, as the preliminary discussions take place. And we’ll be keeping an eye on it.
For now, though, we would caution against overreactions. No one has enough information to have a well-informed view quite yet.