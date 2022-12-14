The word this week that the Eau Claire and Altoona fire departments were in the very early stages of considering a merger generated a good deal of discussion. From a lot of the comments, it was clear many of the people didn’t bother to read the article. For now, we think folks need to step back and wait.

To recap, right now this is in the earliest of stages. The fire chiefs have met and talked about the possibility, and it’s not a new concept. A merger has been discussed off and on for a couple decades.