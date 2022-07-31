It was easy to miss over the weekend, but there was a story emerging in the British press that has uncomfortable echoes of an issue we raised a couple weeks back.
The Sunday Times reported Prince Charles’ Prince of Wales’ Charitable Fund received a $1.2 million donation from Osama bin Laden’s family members. Acceptance of the donation came despite strong urging by advisers to reject the money. The funds came from two of Osama bin Laden’s half-brothers.
Unsurprisingly, Charles’ public relations team is pushing back. It says he was not involved in the decision to accept the money. And it’s worth noting that bin Laden’s family disowned him in 1994, well before the September 11 attacks were even under consideration.
The fund itself isn’t new, nor are major donations. Founded in 1979, the Prince of Wales’ Charitable Fund aims to “transform lives and build sustainable communities.” It’s a worthy goal and precisely the kind of thing the British royal family prefers to be seen doing, rather than issues like Prince Andrew’s tabloid appearances.
But this isn’t the first time there were questionable donations. Last month the same outlet reported one of the prince’s charities accepted literal bags of cash. The donor in that case was the former Qatari prime minister. And there is an ongoing investigation into the Prince’s Foundation, where people apparently offered honors in exchange for donations.
Why is this worth noting here? It didn’t involve anyone from this area, or even any Americans as far as we can tell. This scandal, such as it is, is on the other side of an ocean and involves several people from literally halfway around the world.
Here’s why: it illustrates the ways the Saudi government and prominent Saudis continue to use money to supply a veneer of respectability.
In this case, it’s a donation to a well-known charity in Britain. That charity derives much of its prominence from the simple fact that Prince Charles is its patron. By making that donation, the brothers who contributed effectively hitch a ride on the prince’s coattails.
A couple weeks ago it was President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia to meet with the crown prince, whom he once vowed to make a pariah on the international stage. We won’t re-litigate that whole argument here, but the point remains that the image of a national leader alongside the president is one that is internationally understood to confer legitimacy.
The source of the crown prince’s wealth is obvious: the country’s phenomenal oil receipts for the past several decades. Toss in the occasional murder of a journalist and carefully sidelining potential rivals, and the prince has almost unlimited resources at his fingertips.
The bin Laden family made its money in construction, and is indeed fabulously wealthy. We’ll grant that the family’s donation is probably less problematic than that of the crown prince. They had nothing to do with their more infamous sibling, and corruption of the blood is expressly rebutted by the Constitution. But it’s going to be a long time before the optics of anyone in the west accepting a donation from anyone named bin Laden fail to raise eyebrows.
This leaves the west in a curious position. As long as the pursuit of money is, in and of itself a goal, we’re going to see money used to gloss over unsavory past events. We’re going to see people calculate the price of rehabilitation, and they’ll often be right that it can be bought.
Right now, the issue is embarrassment. But it can be much more serious. The purchase of access can pose national security risks. There’s a mnemonic device used in counterintelligence called MICE. It stands for money, ideology, compromise (blackmail) and ego, four common weaknesses that can lead to someone becoming a spy. Payments like this can, if unchecked, go directly to two of those weak spots. Money is obvious, but if the source is embarrassing enough, it can indeed compromise a person.
. We urge local groups to think now about their policies on donations and what circumstances would warrant rejection. Yes, the worst-case scenarios are hugely unlikely in the Chippewa Valley. But dealing with a black eye from a donation that should have been rejected isn’t fun.