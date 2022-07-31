It was easy to miss over the weekend, but there was a story emerging in the British press that has uncomfortable echoes of an issue we raised a couple weeks back.

The Sunday Times reported Prince Charles’ Prince of Wales’ Charitable Fund received a $1.2 million donation from Osama bin Laden’s family members. Acceptance of the donation came despite strong urging by advisers to reject the money. The funds came from two of Osama bin Laden’s half-brothers.