There was a surprising voicemail waiting when our newsroom arrived to begin the work week on Monday. The caller was deeply concerned about an area elementary school’s planned concert including a Russian folk song.
The caller spoke at some length, timing out the automated voicemail and immediately calling back to leave a second message to complete the objections. While we agree that the timing is, at best, awkward, we disagree with the basic objection.
First, it’s important to remember that school concerts and performances aren’t put together a week before the show. In most cases preparations are well underway a month out, and it wouldn’t surprise us in the least to find out that the class began teaching the song shortly after the new year began. That was well before the current conflict erupted.
We see a deeper issue as well: failure to make important distinctions. There is a fundamental difference, after all, between Pushkin, hailed as a founder of modern Russian literature and poetry, and Putin, a homicidal dictator.
As we wrote early this month, there remains an essential difference between the Russian government and the Russian people, or between the government and people whose ancestry originates in Russia. Punishing the latter in either example does absolutely nothing to the former.
Russian culture has, despite generations of deeply deplorable governments, risen to make significant contributions to the world. Appreciating the beauty of ballets choreographed for the Bolshoi decades ago and performed by an international troupe is not the same as supporting Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Nor is reading Tolstoy’s “War and Peace” and endorsement of war.
If the folk song in question was preceded by an announcement that it was chosen to honor Russia’s current government and show support for its attack then, yes, there would be clear grounds for objecting. We’d be floored if that was the case. This seems, rather, to be an unfortunate coincidence that is being read the wrong way.
We received a similar call before the Russian Ballet’s performance in Eau Claire in early March. But, again, the objection centered on the word “Russian.” It overlooked the fact the ballet company is an independent company with a multinational cast, one that includes Russian and Ukranian dancers, among others. The name reflects the training, not the politics.
Objections to the Russian government’s war against Ukraine are more than warranted. It is an unprovoked war of aggression against a sovereign nation, predicated on false accusations. It is a war being waged without regard for whether targets are military or civilian, one that is inflicting needless casualties and pain without accomplishing any definable goals. It is war for the sake of war.
It remains important that we prevent the justifiable revulsion at the actions of the Russian government and military from becoming prejudice against anything Russian — people or heritage. One is a reasonable reaction to specific actions. The other is prejudice.
The struggle to maintain those lines is not new. We’ve seen it before. We see it in statements that hold all Muslims accountable for terrorist actions of a maniacal few. We see it in vandalism that targets Jewish synagogues and cemeteries in response to actions by the Israeli government. When passion overwhelms sense, we paint with too broad a brush and we lose focus. We lose the ability to distinguish between those who bear responsibility and those who do not.
That, simply put, is how a folk song being taught to children’s scares people.
It is important that, even as we watch in horror at the senseless violence being directed against Ukraine, that we do not allow our reactions to target those who are not connected to it in any way. Well-intentioned but misguided scapegoating creates its own harm, and it’s unworthy of us.
Let us ensure that our protests target the right people and organizations. It isn’t as easy as a snap decision, which is admittedly satisfying at a visceral level. But such effort will, ultimately, grant greater clarity to those statements. That clarity, in turn, will make our actions more effective.