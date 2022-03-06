This past weekend’s outbreak of severe weather in Iowa, including a multi-vortex tornado that killed six people near Des Moines, was unusual. Sure, severe weather hits the United States almost every March. But it’s usually a lot further south.
It should be a reminder that, when it comes to weather, weird stuff happens. Our knowledge of how weather systems form and how they become destructive is woefully incomplete. We simply don’t yet understand these systems well enough.
Science has made major strides. It’s important to remember modern forecasting is less than 100 years old. Computers were the key. Their introduction in the early 1950s led to the first reasonably accurate 24-hour forecasts. Weather satellites 10 years later were the next big step.
Today’s five-day forecasts tend to be about 90 percent accurate, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, better than the three-day outlooks were 40 years ago. Even seven-day forecasts are right about 80 percent of the time. Those 10-day forecasts? Let’s say they’re still a work in progress.
Forecasts of any kind are only as good as the data they have to rely on. Better data, in this case more measurements, allows scientists to go back and look at the gaps between what today’s best models predicted and what really happened. That’s how they improve. And just about anyone can help.
Wisconsin needs more volunteers for CoCoRaHS — the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network. It’s a group of more than 20,000 observers nationwide who measure precipitation. It’s literally in the group’s name. If it’s rain, hail or snow, CoCoRaHS wants to know about it.
Here’s the description from the National Weather Service:
“The National Weather Service uses CoCoRaHS precipitation data daily in river forecast models, flood and drought forecasts, and precipitation and snowfall maps and tables. … CoCoRaHS observers can also send the National Weather Service real-time reports of severe weather including hail, flooding, blizzards, ice storms, wind damage, and excessive rainfall totals, which greatly assist meteorologists with determining the impact of storms on local communities.”
Reporting is simple. You need a four-inch diameter rain gauge and a connection to relay reports through the CoCoRaHS app or website.
The basic approach isn’t too different from the proliferation of methods for reporting severe weather over the past 20 years or so. The sheer number of people with cameras on their cell phones means it’s more likely than ever that severe weather is caught on video or a snapshot. Video of the biggest tornado from Sunday’s outbreak was on social media before the tornado even left the ground.
Those observations help. But so does data from less camera-ready events. While radar is good at estimating precipitation, it’s not perfect. Remember, weird stuff happens. A big enough storm can obscure the radar’s view of other spots, and sometimes the weather closest to the ground just doesn’t match what’s happening at 30,000 feet. But when you send in a measurement from the rain gauge, there’s no doubt that what was measured is what fell in that spot.
Unfortunately, there’s a big gap in Wisconsin. There aren’t many reports filed between Highway 53 and Highway 51 until you get up near the Great Lakes. One recent snowstorm included zero reports from Clark County and only one each from Taylor and Rusk counties. The Eau Claire County reports centered primarily on Eau Claire, and the sole reports from Chippewa County were clustered in Chippewa Falls.
That’s just not enough to give scientists a good picture of what’s happening at ground level. And, without that information, it’s hard to tell whether what’s seen on radar matches up or whether the forecasts were accurate.
Good forecasts make us all safer, and contributing to making forecasts better is not difficult. Just a handful of volunteers in the Wisconsin gap can make a real difference. If you’re able to participate, please consider joining CoCoRaHS. If you want more information, check out cocorahs.org.
We’re a month out from Wisconsin’s Severe Weather Awareness Week. In fact, the statewide tornado drill is in exactly one month. But, as this weekend showed, weird things happen. It’s time to start keeping spring storm potential in mind.