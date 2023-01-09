It has been a long wait for the Eau Claire Children’s Museum to reopen. We’re glad to see the organization once again welcoming people through its doors.

The past few years have not been the easiest for the museum. The COVID closures of 2020 hit hard. When the museum reopened, it had to contend with limitations that, frankly, made staying open a tough sell. Facilities like this need a constant flow of people, and head counts for entry aren’t conducive to the kind of traffic it needed.