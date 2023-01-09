It has been a long wait for the Eau Claire Children’s Museum to reopen. We’re glad to see the organization once again welcoming people through its doors.
The past few years have not been the easiest for the museum. The COVID closures of 2020 hit hard. When the museum reopened, it had to contend with limitations that, frankly, made staying open a tough sell. Facilities like this need a constant flow of people, and head counts for entry aren’t conducive to the kind of traffic it needed.
The financial picture was clear. Museum officials said in September 2020 that the money spent trying to stay open would sap funds needed for the planned move to the new location. During the attempt at reopening, the museum lost more than $1,200 per day.
The decision to go dark was probably helped by the simple fact the museum already had a location planned for the move and work was at the point of getting started. Closing when you have no idea when or how you might reopen is one thing. Being able to go to supporters, as the museum did, and say “We’ll be back, and here’s when,” is much more palatable.
Initial plans called for the Children’s Museum to reopen in 2022. That didn’t quite happen. But that target, set more than two years ago, was off by just a bit more than one week. Given how common construction delays and challenges are for most projects, this week’s opening is still impressively timely.
In truth, there’s a good argument for the museum hitting its mark. The soft opening for members, with a couple events and celebrations, began before the end of 2022. So a fair number of people have seen the new facility and everything it has to offer. Not as many as the museum clearly hopes to attract in the coming days and weeks, but enough to whet the community’s appetite.
What makes this process impressive for Eau Claire isn’t just the fact the museum has an entirely new, expanded facility. That was a need for the museum, but could easily have left a hole downtown at its previous location.
That didn’t happen. Reboot Social now occupies that space. The closure of the Children’s Museum, construction of a new building and the museum’s move wound up gaining not just the impressive new space, but renewal of the museum’s former site. That’s a pretty big win, especially when you think about the number of cities that struggle to fill downtown addresses.
The question now is whether people will turn out for the museum. A Wisconsin winter isn’t exactly the most inviting time to try to rouse people. But we hope people will take the time to go check out the new location. It looks great, and that alone should pique some curiosity in the community.
But there are a couple other factors we hope will tempt people to brave the weather. The first is simply so the museum’s employees can see the reactions their hard work earned. They didn’t build the new museum, of course, but there’s a vast amount of preparation and work that goes into making sure the exhibits are ready to go. There’s the responsibility of making sure the details are right when people visit, and that the interior spaces invite people to move through the museum in an orderly manner. That’s a lot of work, and those who invested the effort deserve to see it pay off.
There’s also the reality that the museum needs patrons. There has been a museum-shaped gap in Eau Claire for the past couple years. Now that the new site is open, there’s the chance for people to fall in love again with the experience of learning in that kind of environment. While nothing will replace classroom-oriented instruction, there’s a very real value for children to experience learning in different forms. And that’s something a children’s museum usually does very well.
Going to the museum supports a local institution, helping to put money back into the local economy. That may be harder to gauge, but it’s a real effect. This is a chance to bring people into downtown, keeping the area vital.
Congratulations to the Eau Claire Children’s Museum. It has been a long road, and we know there’s more work to be done. But this opening has been a well-earned moment, and we hope those involved with the museum enjoy it.