We’re concerned about a trend we’re seeing from elected officials in Wisconsin and nationally. Some seem to be having trouble with the difference between elected leaders and rulers.
The line is, admittedly, occasionally fine. But the distinction is real. In our system, our government officials are elected to serve and represent the people. They govern in our names. Rulers govern, but are not beholden to the people in the same critical way.
While our system allows people to remain in office for extended periods of time (whether it should is an entirely different question), it also requires voter approval for such ambitions. But acknowledgement of that requirement takes the form of lip service far more often than genuine respect for the people’s say.
We’ve all seen it. How often have we watched as people in office explained their votes using the fig leaf of party solidarity, as if it was the party rather than the people to whom they owed fealty? How often have we seen them cast votes that risk negative consequences for their home regions in the name of playing the political game.
We see it in the refusal to cross party leadership, even at the expense of those they represent. It’s an illustration that many officials fear others in power far more than voters.
Why? There are multiple, plausible explanations. We’ve pointed before to the effect of gerrymandering in reducing competitive races. When you have no realistic prospect of losing the next election, catering to voters matters far less. There’s also the reality that party leaders, not voters, choose how much power other officials have in terms of committee assignments and the prospects their bills have after introduction.
Should elected officials fear their constituencies? No. Fear is counterproductive in politics. Actions taken out of fear are rarely well-considered. But a healthy respect? That’s something entirely different, and it’s missing, too.
The reality is that this isn’t a new risk. It is always present for democracies. Nor is it one that has always been negotiated successfully, even by our own nation. That’s not going to change.
But when parties govern more by conflict than cooperation, it exacerbates those risks. When the default setting is how you will seek to limit the other party’s power, you seek people who are willing to place solidarity over sense.
The ultimate protection remains the people. We still elect our government, and we still decide how long officials remain in those offices. But to correct this trend in government, we must also work on ourselves.
What divides us remains less than what unites us in the vast majority of cases. We must bear that in mind. We must make an effort to see each other as individuals, as people, rather than as members of this or that group. It’s difficult to do when people disagree. It’s almost impossible to do when shouting at one another.
So we must also lower the volume with which we interact with each other. We must, through our own actions, demonstrate that mutual respect and courtesy is a baseline expectation, not a lofty goal. Virtually every creed has some variation of the Golden Rule. Put it into use.
When we do that, when we consistently act on the basis of respect rather than antagonism, we will also send the message that such conduct is what we expect out of those we elect to office. After all, they are not removed from society. They are shaped by their communities as much as they shape them.
Making those changes means changing habits. It means rewarding cooperation rather than partisan bickering. It means having a willingness to call out those you agree with when they step out of line every bit as rapidly as doing so with those on the other side. Correction from an ally is more readily accepted, after all.
We call it common decency, even when it’s in short supply.