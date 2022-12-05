A lot of people probably missed it, but there’s a story in Moore County, N.C., that should send chills down the spines of just about everyone.
Power went out for about 40,000 customers Saturday night, and it’s not expected to be fully restored until late this week. Local law enforcement said two substations in the county were damaged by gunfire, while there were other signs of vandalism elsewhere.
Authorities are calling the damage “targeted.” The FBI has joined in the investigation.
Now, North Carolina isn’t the worst place to have an outage this time of year. Overnight lows in the 40s are chilly for folks not used to it, but the highs in the 60s and 70s don’t sound bad at all from where we’re sitting. But there’s a lot more to it than just comfort. The lack of electrical power can pose a real threat if people depend on medical equipment, and it makes basic things like filling up a car almost impossible.
We’ve sounded alarms about the state of the American power grid before. In February 2021 the focus was on the failure of the Texas grid. In July of that year we called for improvements to the grid on a national scale. February’s narrow miss from a solar eruption brought us back to the subject again.
It’s not a surprise that those editorials didn’t result in major changes. But what they do is illustrate that this is not some unknown issue that comes as a surprise to those in power. The Texas grid failures drew nationwide attention. So have California’s summertime struggles. These are known issues, with known risks.
What’s truly worrying is that, like any interconnected system, local events can spill over into a much larger area. That’s what happened in 2003, when a localized issue for FirstEnergy in Ohio led to a regional blackout. A sudden spike meant generators were unable to make changes quickly. Automated responses compounded the situation when they couldn’t distinguish between a short circuit and failures of lines and generators themselves.
Eventually, the cascading failure left 50 million people without power and caused billions of dollars in damage. Power was lost well beyond Ohio, and eventually included customers in portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ontario, Canada. Both the U.S. and Canadian governments investigated.
That was an accident compounded by corporate failings that should have alerted workers to what was happening while it was still manageable. Other large-scale outages have had other causes, including the occasional squirrel or raccoon that finds its way into the wrong place.
Fortunately, massive regional outages are rare. But that’s all we’re really depending on: good fortune. While power stations themselves are reasonably well protected the same can’t be said for the kind of substations involved in the North Carolina outage. The best line of security at many is a chain link fence.
Officials have spoken for years about the need to harden potential targets in the United States. That’s the basic thinking behind the numerous security measures at the airport and many governmental buildings. We haven’t seen nearly the same discussion surrounding power delivery.
The power grid is far too important for it to be left out of this discussion. Past major outages have generally included damage from fires sparked by lit candles or poorly conceived efforts to warm a home. In some cases, those incidents have led to people being hurt or killed. The consequences of large-scale power outages go far beyond missing a show on television or being knocked offline. This is both a public safety and a national security issue.
Weather and wildlife are one thing. We can’t control them and, frankly, never will. They will always pose some risk to power delivery systems. Disruptions caused by intentional human action are quite another. As events in North Carolina show, we disregard the latter’s potential at our own risk.