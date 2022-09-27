We’re pleased to see the efforts with health officials in our area to expand access to critical training that could well save lives. The decision to host opioid overdose and Narcan training sessions is a wise one.
This initiative is being led by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and UW-Eau Claire. Students and staff were able to take the training. Area residents will have access, too.
The state numbers are bad enough. Back in June we noted the state’s record-breaking opioid deaths were likely to only rise when final figures were established. The 2021 totals were the second consecutive year of record deaths. The 2020 figures were nearly a third higher than any prior year.
Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil put the local figures in focus. She said the number of Eau Claire County opioid deaths “more than doubled” from 2014-2020. And she gave voice to the truly terrifying thing about this: “I think with the increasing opioid overdoses that are happening in Eau Claire County you never know when you might potentially come across that medical emergency.”
The old stereotypes of opioid addicts just aren’t valid anymore. They’re hard to let go of, though, in part because it’s comforting to think there are always signs that can tip of friends and families in time to make a difference. We like to think we’ll spot the track marks of a heroin addict or stumble across a stash, that we’ll be able to do something. But that’s not how this wave of addiction is turning out. Pills are a lot harder to spot than needles.
The rise of fentanyl brings its own complications. The sheer potency of fentanyl makes it a different opponent for those trying to help addicts, as well as the addicts themselves. How many times have we heard those fortunate enough to have survived an overdose say they didn’t realize that what they had was fentanyl instead of oxycodone or a similar drug?
That fact led to a June editorial in which we backed a measure that would have provided fentanyl test strips and granted limited immunity to people who overdose or seek medical help when someone else does. The goal for both is simple: save lives. They are based on the simple fact that those facing addiction are not irredeemable, that they face challenges but are not lost causes.
Back in January we wrote about the need for Narcan to be available in schools. That editorial followed the death of a 13-year-old student in Connecticut. While the presence of drugs in schools is a deeply uncomfortable subject, it’s one that must be faced.
And, again, UW-Eau Claire deserves credit for doing so. There are now 19 “Nalox-Zone” boxes on campus. Each contains two doses of Narcan, masks for rescue breathing and instructions on the use of the box’s contents.
Officials placed the boxes in high-traffic areas. That’s a double-edged sword. Those aren’t necessarily the places most likely to be adjacent to someone who has overdosed. But they are readily accessible to the most people, and somewhat more likely to be remembered than some random, out-of-the-way spot. And, since the boxes do little good if people can’t recall where they are, that’s a reasonable compromise.
When we wrote the January editorial about Narcan in schools, we weren’t necessarily thinking about college campuses. There’s little argument about the value of these Nalox-Zone boxes, though. Colleges are, perhaps, uniquely vulnerable to an experimentally bad choice, and a bad decision made during a person’s first brush with the freedom of adulthood should not be a life sentence.
Above all, things like the steps we’re seeing locally reflect the seriousness with which officials are taking the situation. We don’t see panic or overreaction here, but rather a clearheaded assessment of a potential means of mitigating a known risk. It’s a measured, well-informed act.
The issue of opioids in our society isn’t going away soon. They’re too well embedded in our communities, too well established as addictions. It’s going to take time. Some measures will be successful. Others will not. And, unfortunately, we’re most likely going to lose a lot more people.
The road to resolving some of these challenges begins with an honest look at what can be done now. And we’re glad to see those steps being taken.