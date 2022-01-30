You’ve probably noticed that today’s front page is considerably different from normal. Today marks the first story in what is planned as a monthly series that will continue throughout 2022, looking at inflation in America.
The series is a partnership between 10 newspapers in Adams Publishing Group. It spans from cities on the east coast all the way across to northwestern Washington, not too far from the border with Canada. Two Wisconsin papers are taking part: Eau Claire and Watertown.
The local papers’ roles in this first installation was simple: check on the prices of a list of grocery staple items. They’re the same products in each city, national brands that just about everyone has purchased at one time or another.
Prices in January don’t tell us a great deal. It’s one month, a single point in time. Sure, you can see differences from one city to another, but no one is going to make a cross-country grocery run. Inflation is, by definition, a shifting target. You can only tell the effects over time. That’s why the project will span 2022.
This is one of the strengths of being part of a national company like APG. We have resources as a group that no individual paper can match. By tapping into newsrooms across the country, we can build a picture that’s a lot more detailed and accurate than broad indicators or rates.
One of the points of discussion when we were planning this series was that inflation has already hit — hard. It has for us, too, with the year already seeing increases in the price of newsprint. We hope that this year is the story of prices coming back down for everyone, but time will tell.
Even if this series begins at the crest of this inflationary wave, we still believe it’s worth following. As we get more information in the coming months, we’ll be better able to explain a phenomenon that affects every single person. The stories that emerge should be both compelling at a personal level and informative, teaching us about a fundamental principle in economics. It’s the kind of story we should be telling.
How do we know what stories we should be bringing readers? There are a couple ways. One is whether it’s important, and it’s hard to argue right now that inflation isn’t a major factor right now.
But we also have access to one of the beneficial ways journalism has changed in the past couple decades. The industry was long one that was hard to measure when it came to individual stories. We had a sense of what the buzz was, but what reporters and editors thought was important didn’t always match up with what people thought was worth reading.
As disruptive as the internet has been, we now know exactly what our online audience is reading. We can plan in part based on that information and, no, that doesn’t mean we put the most salacious stories out front. In fact, it’s rare for a crime story to make the front page.
The biggest story of the past two weeks was the move by Country Jam, a story we broke. The rest of the top five were all about people. There’s the support building for a woman as she faces cancer and a North graduate’s trip to the Pro Bowl. The man who built an igloo with his daughter came in fourth. Only the fifth story, about a former advisor now banned from the field, was the direct result of a court filing.
What this tells us is that readers want to hear about the community, especially about the people who make up the Chippewa Valley. And that plays into how we plan for stories. We know there are some things we simply have to do. Meetings aren’t usually exciting, but they can be important. When we have the chance to bring people a good story about someone in the community, though, it’s a welcome opportunity for both us and our readers.
That’s what we’re hoping to do in the coming months as this national story about inflation plays out. There will be opportunities. We just have to recognize them and take advantage.
Sure, there are strengths to being part of a national company. But we can never forget we’re a local paper.