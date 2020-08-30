Well, another academic year is upon us. There’s only really one thing we can say: Good luck.
Good luck to the teachers. There are some things the classroom work and student teaching can’t prepare you for. Teaching in the middle of a pandemic is one of those. This will be a challenging year, and we thank you for the work you’ve already put in to be as ready as you can be in uncertain times.
Good luck to the students. This year won’t resemble others you’ve spent in class in the past. It’s going to be different. That’s not always conducive to being at your best as a student, but we know you will all give it your best. You’ve already shown you can adapt and do well, and that’s going to be needed this year.
Good luck to the parents. Watching children head to a new school year is always a little bittersweet. Watching them rise to the next step in their education is reason for pride. But it’s also another inevitable milestone that shows they’re growing up. This year there’s additional anxiety, we know.
Good luck to the administrators. Few summers have required more hard decisions than this past summer. Nothing was going to please everyone. That’s not necessarily unusual when a district has to make a tough decision, but there’s a difference when you’re talking about something like a dress code versus masks and distancing.
Good luck to all the other people that make schools work. The coaches, the custodians. Librarians, lunch ladies and everyone else. It’s easy to overlook just how many people are needed to make schools welcoming, safe places for children to learn. When you really stop and think about it, the number of roles is staggering.
We don’t have any solutions for the challenges this year will bring that are guaranteed to make it a success. How could we? Like everyone else, we’re trying to figure out what’s going on and what the best approaches are. As far as we know there’s no handbook, no guide to times like this.
We can offer one suggestion, though. Everyone is going to need some patience. There will be mistakes. There will be challenges. That’s always the case at the beginning of the year, even if it’s something as simple as a glitch in a student’s schedule.
Patience will help everyone. Be patient with the people trying to make this school year happen. Be patient with students and teachers who are dealing with classrooms that aren’t much like what either are used to.
Be patient with yourself. It’s OK not to be OK right now. Feeling stressed out or overwhelmed is pretty reasonable. Expecting yourself to be the same person as you were before the pandemic or to react to everything the same way is not.
With luck, the end of this academic year will look a lot more familiar than the end of the previous one. We look forward to being able to celebrate all the year’s achievements and successes next spring. We look forward to seeing seniors gather for commencement.
We know everyone is doing their best with the current situation. We know there are differences of opinion about what should be done and what is being done. That is not, in and of itself, reason for concern.
Using some patience will help smooth those discussions and others that may well be necessary as the school year progresses. And it will most definitely make the road to next spring’s celebrations easier.
Good luck everyone.