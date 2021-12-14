Many adults of a certain age can remember occasionally reading the newspaper in school. The program, called Newspapers in Education, was an effort to help engage students with the world around them while also teaching them how to be savvy consumers of news.
There’s still value in that lesson. Despite the increasingly fragmented media landscape, it remains important to have a solid foundation in how to consume news. Think of it as part of your intellectual diet. Feasting entirely on one type of news limits your intake of other important components. Browsing more widely allows your mind to engage with ideas you might not encounter otherwise.
NIE isn’t limited to the United States, either. About 80 countries worldwide have some version of the program.
While the NIE program has dwindled in many areas, it’s still going strong in the Chippewa Valley. We’re involved with 44 schools around the area, from elementary to high school. The total accounts for some 550 papers on any given weekday, a figure that moves to more than 600 for Friday’s weekend edition. And, yes, we know the color comics probably play a role in that difference for many readers.
Six of the schools use only our online e-edition, which allows students to engage with a replica of the physical paper. The e-edition is an important part of how we serve readers, and represents a significant portion of our web traffic most days. It’s a reflection of the reality that both newspapers and our readers are moving in a digital direction.
The continuing willingness of area schools to participate in the NIE program shows a continuing interest in making sure students learn how to assess news, as well as the difference between a social media post and something from a reputable news outlet. And, since we make an effort to include stories from a wide range of subjects, there’s a breadth that isn’t possible when people are getting feeds based on their personal interests.
The same goes, incidentally, for our editorial pages. We consciously make an effort to provide people from almost all ideological points with a platform. It’s actually pretty hard not to make the cut with a letter to the editor. Short of advocating truly racist intent or attacking the character of other letter writers, you’re not likely to have a letter rejected. We’d far rather run letters because we know the importance they have in maintaining our connection with the community.
We like to think the continuing strength of the NIE program locally shows the local districts understand how hard we work toward ensuring readers have a window into both the local community and the wider world. That has always been the fundamental responsibility newspapers have, and it has not changed appreciably with the passage of time. We do this work because we believe in it, and we believe in our readers’ interest in having more than just a small handful of views to sample.
That doesn’t mean we don’t recognize that times are different. Newspapers have a different place in society than we once did. That’s ok. Society changes. We change with it. And we still have a place in that changing society.
No, we’re probably not going to compete successfully with a new PlayStation game or TikTok video for the attention of NIE students if they’re given a free choice. But, frankly, neither are most subjects. What we hope is that students remember as they grow that there’s a world beyond the screens in front of them, and that they have access to ways to engage with it.
The easy accessibility of information, both true and false, makes a basic foundation in news literacy more essential than ever. And we’re glad to play our part in cooperation with Chippewa Valley schools in helping students learn how to consume the news.
Newspapers offer different things to readers at different points in their lives. And if that means students go for the comics first, well, that’s still a starting point. After all, it’s how a lot of us started out, too.