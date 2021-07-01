The Legislature’s decision to eliminate the driving test waiver for teens who want to acquire a driver’s license makes sense given the fact it was effectively an emergency measure. But, with no end date formally set, it remains in effect for the time being. Teens who take advantage of the waiver need to remember it does not eliminate the need to drive responsibly.
The waiver began last year in a bid to balance the need to avoid having unnecessary contact with strangers while still allowing teens to gain their licenses. It was originally envisioned as a temporary measure, one that would end at a later date. No one set an end date and, as with most government programs that lack a sunset date, inertia is keeping it going.
Gov. Tony Evers moved to make the waiver permanent when he presented his budget to the Legislature. The finance committee backed the change, but the Assembly didn’t. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to give lawmakers a report on the program by the end of 2021. For now, the waiver’s future remains in limbo.
The number of people who got licenses without the road test is significant. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimates almost 50,000 drivers did so. That’s a lot of people who don’t have the same on-the-road testing. It’s hard to say whether that’s having a noticeable effect on safety, though. It doesn’t seem to directly correlate to additional crashes, but it could also take time for such a correlation to emerge.
There was a radio commercial a few years back that said drivers “ask 2,000 pounds of metal to come to a complete stop” when they slam on the brakes. With the increasing size of vehicles, that figure is often higher. A mid-size pickup can weigh in the neighborhood of 4,000 lbs. Sport utility vehicles can range from the weight of a sedan to more than a pickup.
The only way to really learn how to handle such machines and sizes safely is experience. No matter how well you know the book, how many times you’ve reviewed the formula for stopping distances, or memorized the traffic laws, reality is always slightly different. Humans, though, make mistakes in ways no text can predict. Only time and experience can really teach how to drive safely when what happens on the road doesn’t match how things are supposed to go.
The fact teens who avail themselves of the waiver don’t have to display competency on the road before getting their licenses is a concern. It’s minor compared to others. A teen who gets into a car with the passenger’s seat occupied by a test proctor is going to be on their best behavior. The risk comes when the radio is up and the seat is either empty or occupied by a friend. It doesn’t mean things will be unsafe, only that the potential for distraction is considerably higher.
Drivers learn to push aside most distractions while they’re behind the wheel. But there’s that word again: learn. No one gets into the driver’s seat for the first time knowing precisely how to do that. Experience teaches it.
We don’t want it to sound like we believe teenage drivers are inherently more dangerous than others. We’ve all seen adults with decades of experience do fantastically dumb things. If that wasn’t the case we wouldn’t need the reminders about not trying to text while you drive, or to not reach down and fumble with whatever fell onto the floor while the car is going 70 on the interstate.
Young drivers do have advantages, after all. They don’t have bad habits to unlearn. And their reflexes and response times are generally better than older adults. What they lack is time behind the wheel, the familiarity with how to anticipate and respond based on sheer repetition.
It’s in everyone’s interest for the state to swiftly clarify the future of the waiver. If the Legislature is set on ending it, a date must be set. If they’re open to making it permanent, a decision needs to be made soon. Uncertainty over this point isn’t fair to those who are preparing to get their licenses.
Just remember, whether you’re a teen or an old hand at driving, that behaving responsibly on the road isn’t optional. There’s no waiver for safety.