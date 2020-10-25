We have little hope of this editorial having a significant effect on policy, but it’s still something we believe needs to be said.
The fight over the census this year is a prequel to the fighting over redistricting that will take place when the census tallies are announced. Wisconsin needs to approach redistricting differently, taking the process out of the hands of politicians.
This isn’t a new debate. Wisconsin is often cited as a heavily-gerrymandered state. What can you expect when legislators redraw the maps to suit their interests? Relief will not come from the federal government, not after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled no federal interest compels states to district in nonpartisan manner. Nor will it likely come from Wisconsin courts.
While the current control tilts the state toward Republicans, with the maps drawn accordingly, we have little faith there would be much difference in approach were Democrats in a similar position. The maps in Maryland, which include a district one federal judge compared to “a broken-winged pterodactyl,” support that conclusion.
Gerrymandering looks to the future in certain ways, of course. It seeks to enshrine political control for the foreseeable future. But it overlooks one of history’s clearest lessons: nothing lasts forever. Changing political fortunes are inevitable. There is no such thing as a permanent majority, not in any system in which voters have a genuine say in government.
We don’t believe manipulation of legislative districts by either party is in Wisconsin’s best interests. There is evidence to suggest creation of such districts plays a role in partisanship. If legislators know they need only win the party’s primary to be virtually guaranteed the seat, there is no incentive to do anything other than cater to the most radical factions of the party’s base. In fact, there is a clear disincentive to take moderate positions that leave one open to attack from the far right or far left.
Frankly, the last thing Wisconsin needs is for either extreme to be calling the shots.
There are better solutions, and an example could come from one of Wisconsin’s neighbors. Iowa takes the maps drawn in the redistricting process out of legislators’ hands, at least initially. The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency is assisted in creating the maps by a five-member commission. The majority leaders in the Iowa House and Senate each pick a commissioner, as do the minority leaders. The fifth member of the commission is selected by the first four members.
Commissioners are prohibited from holding partisan public office or an office in a political party while they work. Being a relative or employee of a legislator, either state or federal, is likewise prohibited.
Iowa lays out clear, simple rules for creation of the districts. Districts must be “convenient and contiguous.” They must avoid dividing counties or cities when possible. And, critically, they must be “reasonably compact.” Sinuous districts that weave through the countryside to connect partisan hotbeds are not allowed.
The LSA and the commission create new state and federal districts and present them to the legislature as a single bill. While legislators can comment, they cannot change the bill. It receives an up or down vote, subject to the governor’s veto.
If the maps are rejected, the LSA and the commission go back to work. The second set of lines receives the same yes or no vote. If the second set is rejected, the process begins again. Only after three sets of district lines are rejected can Iowa’s legislators create their own maps, and it’s worth noting they have never created their own plan under this model.
The result in Iowa has been the emergence of genuinely competitive districts in which candidates are not assured victory through pandering to a single political group. They must seek approval from a broader range of voters.
Does Wisconsin need to clone Iowa’s plan? No. There are reasonable discussions that could lead to Wisconsin developing its own model that meets the same basic goal of tamping down gerrymandering. In the long run, given that no majority lasts forever, such a step would be to the benefit of both of Wisconsin’s major parties.
More than that, though, it would be of benefit to the people of our state. It would create incentives for candidates to tone down the us versus them rhetoric and speak to goals we all share.
And that’s a goal well worth the effort.