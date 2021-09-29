Presidential libraries have long been part of the tradition for those who once held the nation’s highest elected office. While there is an inevitable tendency to want to portray their subjects in a flattering light, most make an admirable effort to present events in a fairly neutral manner.
Part of that is because the libraries, 15 in all, are part of the Office of Presidential Libraries, which is itself a component of the National Archives and Records Administration. In other words, they’re run by people whose first loyalty is to the preservation of the historical record rather than promotion of any individual or party.
That won’t be the case for the 44th president’s library. The Obama Presidential Center will instead be run by the Obama Foundation. Unlike most presidential libraries, it will not house his official papers. While digital copies will be available, the National Archives will not operate the library nor place the papers there.
There is no requirement that a presidential library become part of the federal system. In fact, the Obama library isn’t even the first to opt out of that. But the act means individuals with a clear partisan motivation take control of how the library will portray the events of the Obama presidency. In an era in which people insist on having their own facts and narratives, that’s troubling.
The best-known example of a presidential library opting to go it alone is probably the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. For decades it stood apart from the National Archives in large part out of a desire to tell the story of Watergate its own way. The original exhibit was designed in 1990 and it closely reflected Nixon’s own claims and those of his supporters. Only when the library placed itself under the National Archives was the exhibit updated to present the factual record.
Despite the distance from the Watergate scandal, this isn’t exactly ancient history. Nixon’s library joined in partnership with the National Archives less than 20 years ago.
The desire of presidents to control the narrative is nothing new. George Washington decided not to seek a third term in part because of newspaper coverage of his second, after all. No one becomes president without having a substantial ego and, in many cases, the ability to forcefully project a desired image.
But once a presidency ends, it no longer belongs solely to the person who held the office. It becomes part of American history. It becomes the subject of historians and analysts. Much of that work relies on the official papers generated by the presidency, and having those documents housed at presidential libraries is a potent symbol of those facilities wanting a good-faith effort at accurate representation.
That won’t be possible with Obama’s presidential library. In fact, it won’t be called a presidential library. It will be a presidential center, under the aegis of a former president’s foundation rather than professional archivists and historians.
It is difficult to square the decision to operate this facility outside of the traditional archival approach with the clear need for neutral assessment and scholarship regarding presidential terms. It is equally difficult to believe Obama, one of the most analytical people to have held the Oval Office in recent generations, is not fully aware of that fact.
All of this leaves the rather uncomfortable conclusion that the goal of the Obama Presidential Center is not planned as neutral presentation of history in the same manner as most similar facilities. That doesn’t inherently mean it has a nefarious purpose, and it’s not entirely a shock. Obama himself has been quite vocal about his hope that the center will play an active role in the local community in a far different way from most presidential museums. But we do not see a necessary contradiction between that goal and the responsibility to present the history of his presidency free of overt politicization.
Most people understand that elected officials are human, with all the flaws that can include. Hagiographies are rightly distrusted. More nuanced portraits win praise.
This is a time in which honest debate is more necessary than ever. That requires acknowledgment of our shared history and objective fact. The National Archives has served well as keepers of that history. We cannot help but find it disheartening that the Obama Presidential Center will abdicate its place with the National Archives.