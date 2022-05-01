The census results always create change, but some 1,300 communities nationwide will see a bigger shift than most. Considered urban under prior census definitions, they’re now being moved into the rural category.
How much that matters depends on who you ask. Some don’t see much difference. It’s not as if the communities saw radical declines in population, at least in most places. They’re still pretty much the same places they were three years ago, before the census.
That’s the view Randy Reeg is taking. Reeg is the city administrator for Mauston, which is located between here and Madison and counts a bit more than 4,300 residents. He said the city already identifies as a rural community, so most aren’t heavily invested in the census’ definition.
But there will be some changes. Federal funding differs for urban and rural areas. Communities that have long been used to seeking grants from some categories may need to look elsewhere, and there will be more competition for rural dollars. That’s a concern to the American Hospital Association, which worries the changes might limit access to resources for rural health clinics.
Why the change? Well, the census is shifting from raw numbers of people to the number of housing units. A community that had at least 2,500 residents previously qualified as urban. Now urban communities will need at least 2,000 housing units. That won’t matter for most cities in the U.S. The national average is 2.6 people per household, though, and that means cities on the bubble could well fall off.
Officially, the definition applies only to statistical uses. But the reality, as with so much else the federal government does, is very different. Function creep is real, and different agencies use the census definitions as a quick and simple way to categorize what they offer in different areas. Every one of us has seen that sort of thing before. Remember, we were originally told Social Security numbers would only be used for those benefits and would not amount to a national ID number.
This isn’t going to have any effect on Eau Claire or, frankly, any of the larger communities in our area. It won’t even affect most of the smaller ones. Even for the communities changing status the immediate, real life changes are limited.
So why are we taking the time to point this out? Because the effects that could matter most won’t most likely take place immediately. It’s partially about money, remember? Grants are sought and awarded in advance. Money for this year, and much of that for next year, is already spoken for in most cases. Two years out? That’s a different story. And that’s where cities could be tripped up if they don’t pay close attention.
We don’t want to see communities lose out on aid they need to provide essential services. But for communities close to the line in the new definition, that’s going to require making a careful check of what grant guidelines are. In some cases they might not qualify for grants they’ve received in the past. In others, they might have access to new sources.
Ideally, reviews like what we’re suggesting should be a routine feature of municipal, and even county, governments. There’s a great deal to be said for simply staying on top of things when it comes to knowing what grants and funding sources exist, and having a broad idea of what their requirements are. Ideal isn’t always possible, though. Small communities don’t have the people to keep constant watch in many cases. And even larger ones can miss changes sometimes.
That’s why this moment offers an opportunity for every community. Taking the time to look at what the resources are and whether there are changes allows communities to understand their position better. An investment of time and effort in what amounts to a grant status checkup can literally pay off.
Reeg is right, incidentally. Communities’ definitions of themselves are infinitely more important than a textbook or policy definition. That applies even when the policy is from a body as powerful as the federal government.
But knowing what that definition is, and where it places a community, can make seeking the resources for a community to be itself a lot easier.