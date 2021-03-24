Some readers may notice the paper arriving a little later than normal over the next week to two weeks. We want to let folks know what’s going on.
The short version is that our luck with COVID ran out. We had been fortunate. We’ve had some scares over the past year, but saw the tests those scares prompted come back negative. We’ve had the basic precautions and protocols for masks, hand washing and sanitizing surfaces in place, and they helped us keep up operations more or less normally at our press facility.
Things are different at the moment. As Publisher Randy Rickman said, “COVID hit the press crew.” In addition to a couple positive tests we have other people waiting out quarantine periods. We think the outbreak is contained, and it appears to be limited to our press facility rather than our downtown offices.
The effect, though, is significant. A newspaper press isn’t exactly an office printer. Every press has its quirks. A quarter-inch difference in placement of a plate can have a real effect on the quality of the printing. People who work on a press day in and day out for years know those quirks. They understand the press’ needs. It’s a valuable skill, one that can’t be learned overnight.
We’re fortunate that we’ve been able to borrow some press operators from within our company to help out. But the reality is that no matter how skilled they are on their home presses, they still have to learn ours. The same would happen if we loaned another press some of our operators in a similar situation. It’s not for lack of effort or ability, but lack of familiarity.
And, unfortunately, that means some delays.
We’ve talked before about the paper itself being a jigsaw puzzle. Well, the schedule to make sure everything comes off the press on time and ready for distribution is another kind of puzzle. It takes all the pieces fitting in order to have the outcomes be what we strive for.
We’re working hard to get the paper out each day along with the other publications we’re responsible for. It’s a delicate balancing act any day, with schedules that are laid out carefully. A delay on one inevitably means a domino effect for others. And, with so many people who are unfamiliar with our presses, delays are inevitable.
When you work hard with others for the same goal you inevitably develop close relationships. So the people who are out right now are very much in our thoughts. We fully expect our employees to recover and be back at the presses soon. We have no reason to expect otherwise. We certainly hope they will be, both for their own well-being and the valued place they have in our company.
We’re letting our readers know this is happening so you can know what to expect. It’s one thing to have routines upended without explanation, quite another when you’re given an idea of what’s happening and why.
We don’t think it will be long before things get back to normal. Our employees are signing up for vaccinations when they become eligible, and a substantial portion of them will have gotten at least their first doses within the next week or so. We’re doing everything we can to make sure the first outbreak of COVID at one of our properties is also the last one.
In the meantime, we ask for your patience. We’re doing what we can to control the situation but, as we all have learned over the past year, there are limits to what even the best-intentioned people can do.
Please keep taking precautions for yourselves. They aren’t perfect, but they’re the best tools we have while vaccinations continue. We’ve come too far, worked too hard, to have people let up now.
The light at the end of the tunnel is real. More than a quarter of Wisconsin residents have had at least one dose of a vaccine, and that number is rising.
It stinks that we made it this far only to have an outbreak at our press facility. It’s a lousy thing to happen for our employees, and it’s disruptive for our readers. We hope this helps people understand what’s going on, though, and reinforces the need for continuing COVID precautions.