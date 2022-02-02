Last time there was Olympic action renamed Ice Cube (yes, that’s really what they’re calling it), it was hosting Michael Phelps’ record-breaking eight gold medal races in a single games. This time around it began with granite stones skidding into each other as mixed doubles curling kicked off.
The 2022 Winter Olympics haven’t had their opening ceremonies yet, but competition is underway. It still feels strange. We’re less than seven months removed from the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics, after all. And seeing the iconic cube’s swimming venues replaced with sheets of ice requires a definite mental shift.
So will seeing the Bird’s Nest stadium used in the opening ceremonies. The facility was one of the most striking images of Beijing’s hosting of the 2008 summer games, though its use since then has fallen short of what might have been expected.
The International Olympic Committee’s focus on trying to reuse elements from previous games is relatively new, but it is a good idea. Too often cities are faced with white elephants that are a drain for decades after the glamour is gone. That’s part of the reason Los Angeles will soon serve as host again.
Much of the buildup to this winter’s events has centered on protests about China’s authoritarian tendencies and its increasing willingness to use force at home and abroad. The U.S. is not sending diplomatic representatives to the games, a move that has broad support among Americans. Australia, Japan and several European nations have followed suit.
None of that is likely to change China’s actions. But there’s a time to speak out even when it won’t create immediate effects. Standing against the humanitarian abuses that have targeted China’s Uyghur and Muslim populations clearly qualifies.
While the Olympics have been subject to political complications before, most notably the 1980 Moscow games and the 1984 Los Angeles games, this one doesn’t involve withdrawal of athletes. But it’s unlikely to be the last time the Olympics find themselves in the unwelcome position of being entangled in politics. The next four hosts are France, Italy, the U.S. and Australia, each of which has issues that could easily raise controversies in the coming years.
Then there’s the reality that the games have been used as a distraction to cover aggression elsewhere. The Russo-Georgian War in 2008 took place shortly before the summer games that year. Those Olympics were also, ironically, in Beijing, and there has been some speculation that the Russian buildup along the border with Ukraine might have been counting on a similarly distracted world.
The dream of the Olympics as a unifying factor for the world, an oasis of peace without the complications of international politics was always unlikely. National pride is inevitably stoked by victories, and bruised by defeats. But neither is it unworthy. Utopian visions may not be possible, but they can underline the need for us to work toward a better world.
In that way the Olympics serve as a reminder of what can be accomplished. With very rare exceptions, the games see athletes from rival nations competing without conflict. They extend the respect due to their rivals and receive it in turn. It’s not infrequent for them to offer better examples than the world’s political leaders.
That’s the real value of the games. Sure, the pageantry is impressive. There are remarkable moments when a team or an athlete that really shouldn’t have a prayer finds a way to steal the spotlight with a performance for the ages. Those are the things that stick in people’s minds. But the lesson the Olympics offer is renewed each time as well: the reality that civility and peaceful coexistence is possible.
It would be wrong to expect the games to transform everything in the coming fortnight. That’s not the way the world works. It’s worth taking a moment to think about what they represent, though, and what they can be.
We’re looking forward to seeing Ben Loomis in the Nordic Combined. It will be interesting to see how the U.S. hockey team does without NHL stars. And the shock winners in men’s curling four years ago now arrive as defending champions. These games will offer indelible moments, just as its predecessors did. Dreams will come true.
Let’s hope that the broader dream doesn’t get lost in the shuffle.