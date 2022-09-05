The decision Monday by OPEC and its allies to trim oil production sent some mild shockwaves through the markets, muted in large part because the U.S. holiday meant American traders were largely absent. But experts say the goal of the move wasn’t to alter prices so much as it was to send a message.

For one, the reduction doesn’t kick in until next month. It’s 100,000 barrels per day, a rollback of the prior increase. And it’s far less than the Biden administration authorized in releases from the national strategic reserve earlier this year.