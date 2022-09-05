The decision Monday by OPEC and its allies to trim oil production sent some mild shockwaves through the markets, muted in large part because the U.S. holiday meant American traders were largely absent. But experts say the goal of the move wasn’t to alter prices so much as it was to send a message.
For one, the reduction doesn’t kick in until next month. It’s 100,000 barrels per day, a rollback of the prior increase. And it’s far less than the Biden administration authorized in releases from the national strategic reserve earlier this year.
If OPEC meant to significantly change the price of gas, it would have done a lot more than this, and it would likely have done so on a day when American markets were in position to immediately respond.
Oil peaked in June at more than $120 per barrel. It has declined significantly since, though the changes at the pump have been slower to reach consumers. The international benchmark for crude on Monday rose to $96.50 after OPEC’s announcement.
So, if OPEC isn’t trying to significantly change the price, what’s the point? Jason Bordoff, an energy policy expert with Columbia University, said it’s straightforward. He tweeted that “OPEC+ thinks [prices] have fallen enough.”
The goal is to tap the brakes, in other words, without startling the markets.
You see, OPEC has a challenge. Collectively, it does indeed have the ability to sway prices because it has many of the biggest oil producing nations as members. But look at the top five oil producers worldwide. The U.S. Energy Information Administration released an update on that in April, and it’s striking.
The United States sits atop the list, with Russia at No. 2. Saudi Arabia, probably the most important OPEC member, is third, while Canada is fourth. Iraq, another OPEC member, is fifth.
So there are only two OPEC members in the top five, though Russia is indeed part of the expanded OPEC+ group. That’s balanced out by the fact that the UAE and Kuwait are the only OPEC members remaining in the top 10.
In short, the landscape is far different than it was when OPEC could cause massive effects with little effort. Major moves to restrict oil production by the cartel today would squeeze member economies far more than they did 40 or 50 years ago.
While it’s difficult to know how things will play out in the coming months, there are two major factors to watch. One is obviously the restrictions on Russian oil as the war in Ukraine continues.
Russia closed its Nord Stream 1 pipeline last week for planned maintenance. It then failed to reopen it, citing unspecified issues discovered that delayed the reopening. On Monday, it blamed western sanctions for the shutdown, blackmailing Europe by saying supplies would “definitely” resume if sanctions eased.
The other is Iran. Agreement on limitations to the Iranian nuclear program could allow more than 1 million barrels per day of Iranian oil to flow into the market. That could go a long way to offset actions by OPEC — and Russia — since Iran isn’t a member.
It’s fair to know all of this and still think “so what?” Frankly, none of this is what we’re thinking about when we have to go fill up our cars, either. We’re watching the display tick up, hoping it won’t go high enough to actually make us flinch before it stops, just like everyone else.
But it’s worth knowing what some of the moving parts are in something like the price at the pump. The reality is that in our world an incident or decision made half a world away can have significant effects here. And, so long as that’s true, simple answers aren’t going to be all that accurate.
Few nations today are in position to completely ignore the actions of others. Even those that pretend otherwise, North Korea comes to mind, are inevitably affected by the changes in international trends. While Kim Jong Un may claim independence of action and thought, the reality is that China can cripple his economy at any time it chooses. Similarly, the entwinement of the U.S. and Chinese economies lend significant weight to calculations over Taiwan.
Monday’s decision was worth noting. But it’s not something to panic over.