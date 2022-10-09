Last week’s call for an ethics commission for the Eau Claire County supervisors warrants additional discussion. We’re not prepared at this point to advocate for or against the move. That step must await the details in the resolution Supervisor Mark Beckfield says he plans to introduce.
This is one of those things that sounds quite simple. It’s not. Efforts to create bodies to oversee government action “without bias or political ideology,” as Beckfield proposes, are much more fraught than people usually think. Part of that is simple human nature. Most people don’t really want unbiased takes on controversial action. They want evaluations that conform to their own biases.
Then there’s the ever-present temptation for political officials to tinker with structures in an effort to gain an advantage. Witness the current discussions about the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which was established as a truly bipartisan body to advise local elections officials and implement the state’s election statutes.
The impetus for the current proposal was the discussion, or lack thereof, on the Eau Claire County budget for 2022. The budget passed, but there was clear dissatisfaction among a significant proportion of supervisors about how the debate unfolded.
And that, to us, gets to the heart of the matter. The proposal is based on what critics call a lack of open discussion and debate. Few things generate suspicion and cynicism about government as rapidly as a lack of openness.
One would think government officials at all levels would have learned that lesson by now. This is truly nothing new. Most states’ open records and meetings laws were revised and strengthened in the immediate post-Watergate years in the early 1970s. Since then there has been slow but clear erosion as generations of officials realized that it’s easier to work without the level of public scrutiny the laws prescribe.
It’s not just a question for elected officials, either. Regular readers will recognize some of these same fundamental arguments as the ones we posed after the U.S. Supreme Court complained about its declining standing. The court’s stubborn refusal to allow the level of openness state courts take for granted is part and parcel of its decline. In short, it’s a self-inflicted wound.
The same goes for many other cases in which people have criticized governmental bodies for a lack of transparency. The instances in which local and state bodies can conduct business behind closed doors are spelled out in state law. So are the cases in which records can be withheld. Yet we continue to see instances, as with the City of Eau Claire’s recent city manager search, in which public documents are kept out of the public’s hand based on imaginatively specious arguments.
Lack of information allows misinformation to thrive. That, to turn back to Eau Claire County events, is why we supported the idea of a forensic audit of the Department of Human Services after a series of events that raised serious questions about its handling of money and access.
That support ended when the audit was shifted from the county, where it would have been covered by open records laws, to an investigative component for the sheriff’s department. Law enforcement investigations operate by different rules, and as part of an investigation there was no guarantee that any information from the audit would ever become public. Indeed, the audit’s findings and status remain shrouded from public examination to this day.
While government officials may on occasion believe that they are eliminating problems or hurdles by keeping their actions out of the public’s view, the reality is that they are far more likely to cause additional problems by doing so. They open themselves up to questions about adherence to the law, and undermine whatever decisions they eventually make.
Is an ethics panel the solution? We’re not so sure. If such a body is created, the county will need to take steps to ensure its own actions are subject to public scrutiny. The county doesn’t need a body that will operate behind closed doors.
The best solution is for government officials to become intimately familiar with public access laws and to commit themselves to following them. Far fewer questions arise when that is done.
This basic argument isn’t new. But we’ll keep making it. Open government is simply not negotiable.