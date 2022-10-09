Last week’s call for an ethics commission for the Eau Claire County supervisors warrants additional discussion. We’re not prepared at this point to advocate for or against the move. That step must await the details in the resolution Supervisor Mark Beckfield says he plans to introduce.

This is one of those things that sounds quite simple. It’s not. Efforts to create bodies to oversee government action “without bias or political ideology,” as Beckfield proposes, are much more fraught than people usually think. Part of that is simple human nature. Most people don’t really want unbiased takes on controversial action. They want evaluations that conform to their own biases.