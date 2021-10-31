If you want a look at just how out of touch Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media behemoth Facebook, really is, take a look at his response to questions about the company’s renaming last week.
Facebook is now one of the apps under the newly-named company Meta. The change comes as Congress and some states are increasingly scrutinizing Facebook’s actions. A former employee spent several days before a congressional committee testifying about how much the company understood about corrosive content on its platform.
Facebook shot back, predictably, by saying the employee didn’t have firsthand knowledge of many of the issues she raised. Unfortunately for Facebook, she had the documents to back up her assertions. Concerns were raised, repeatedly, by employees about false information, human trafficking and other thoroughly odious practices.
While drawing the conclusion that Facebook ignored all of those red flags in pursuit of profit is an assumption, it’s not an unreasonable conclusion. It would hardly be the first time a company put money over ethics.
That’s the context in which last week’s announcement came. Many concluded — again, not unreasonably — that the rebranding move was a response to the increasing pressure on Facebook. Zuckerberg, in an interview with The Verge, called that “sort of a ridiculous thing.”
"If anything, I think that this is not the environment that you would want to introduce a new brand in,” he said.
Well, at least he got the latter part right. This isn’t the time to launch a rebranding, and the fact Facebook decided to do so speaks to a deep disconnect and an even deeper delusion at the top of the company.
Let’s take Zuckerberg’s claim that the decision was something under consideration for years at face value for a moment. Anyone with an ounce of instinct for public relations would have told him to hit the brakes, that an attempt now would only contaminate the new name. The fact that either no one in Facebook had that sense or, more likely, felt able to suggest it, speaks volumes.
When the inevitable backlash arrived, Zuckerberg was faced with an unpalatable set of options. Either he could admit that the assumption was right, that this was a poorly-conceived attempt to duck growing questions, or he could claim Facebook bungled the announcement by making it at a bad time. He tried the latter.
If this was just about a CEO who was out of touch, it wouldn’t exactly be news. Zuckerberg isn’t the first one to confuse board room omnipotence with real-world invincibility. And he’s not going to be the last, either.
But this isn’t just any company or any CEO. It’s a company with an outsized ability to influence people, and one whose actions are at best dubious. And regulation needs to be created accordingly.
Late last month we said Congress should seriously consider using antitrust law to break up Facebook. It now appears Congress, with its near infinite capacity to kick cans down the road, has more of an appetite for smaller bills that would ban some features for children or prohibiting collection of some personal data without consent. But those won’t work.
Facebook long prohibited accounts for young children. They simply falsified their ages, in many cases with parental backing. Proposals like a parental “eraser button” that would instantly delete their children’s personal data depends on those parents being both interested in doing so and knowing which accounts belong to their children.
While well intentioned, there can be little doubt such steps are doomed to failure because they duck the fundamental question of whether Facebook should exist as it currently does. The increasingly obvious conclusion is that it should not.
Congress should indeed consider broad legislation that would apply to all social media companies and how they acquire and use customer information. But such an effort should not distract from the reality that, unless it successfully addresses the 800-pound Facebook gorilla, it’s not really going to accomplish much.
This is too important for our society for Congress to think someone who acts like a third-rate Bond villain is behaving in good faith. Every piece of evidence says Facebook will not suddenly shift to a more ethical approach or endanger a single cent of profit. Nibbling around the edges of the problem won’t solve anything.
Congress should go big while it seems to have an interest in doing so. And it needs to do so before the 2022 elections steal the spotlight.