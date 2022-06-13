The announcement of the Pablo Center’s upcoming entertainment includes a pretty solid lineup from where we’re sitting.
LeAnn Rimes is a fairly big name to bring in early in the season, and Gordon Lightfoot certainly has his longtime fans. Them Coulee Boys enjoy a strong local following, while Postmodern Jukebox brings a different spin to contemporary music.
On the Broadway series side, the previously announced “Fiddler on the Roof” is an established classic with generations of fans. Landing the 25th anniversary tour of “Chicago” was a nice bonus, and “The Book of Mormon” created a substantial buzz when it premiered a little more than a decade ago.
Throw in the concerts from Hairball and the rather intriguing Red Hot Chili Pipers, and there’s probably something for just about every taste in the coming year. And that’s without getting into the gallery shows, the concerts by local performers or events like the Chippewa County Book Festival.
For a market the size of Eau Claire and the surrounding area, this is a pretty solid lineup. And, let’s face it, after the past couple years’ worth of uncertainty, it’s something the Pablo Center probably needed.
This region punches above its weight when it comes to entertainment. The events at the Pablo Center are the current example, but it’s easy enough to think of more. Look at the air show that just came through. Rock Fest, Country Fest and Country Jam are all coming up, along with other summer music festivals. The sculpture tour in downtown Eau Claire is a welcome addition each year as people check out the new installations.
Dip a bit further into the arts, and you have locations like Artisan Forge and Banbury Place that offer havens for local creators. The area has more than its share of authors, publishing new works on a regular basis.
Can communities exist without any of this? Sure. None of these items are essential to existence. Theaters and things like that weren’t generally the first things built when a new town began to take shape in the U.S., though they weren’t too far behind.
These sorts of things do contribute to the overall quality of life, though. It’s admittedly a bit of a nebulous phrase. It means different things to different people. But the Chippewa Valley does pretty well at those things. The result is a burgeoning reputation as a place to thrive and enjoy life.
Back in March 2019, an online website devoted specifically to quality of life named Eau Claire one of the top 100 places to live in the country. The recognition touted Eau Claire’s transition from “a lumber town ... into a creative hub with indie music and art galleries shaping the thriving arts and culture scene.”
Another ranking later that year listed Eau Claire as one of “America’s Best Small Cities to Move to Before They Get Too Popular.” Two years later a study announced Eau Claire was the fifth most livable small city in the country. Again, the strength of local quality of life markers, including entertainment, stood out.
In April of last year, River Travel Magazine named Eau Claire’s river walk the second best in the country. The high marks placed Eau Claire just behind the James River location in Virginia, but ahead of nationally-known locations including San Antonio and Chicago.
If this all sounds like bragging, well, it is to a degree. This region isn’t perfect, but it does a heck of a lot better than most other communities our size. And, despite the fact that kind of statement doesn’t exactly come naturally to folks in the Midwest, it’s worth a reminder.
We’re looking forward to the season the Pablo Center announced. It sounds like most people should be able to find something worth checking out, and we know there are a few events our staff is already excited about. It’s a solid start, and it wouldn’t surprise us to see more additions later.
After all, why wouldn’t a performer or a tour consider coming here? Like we said earlier, when it comes to entertainment and quality of life, we punch well above our weight.