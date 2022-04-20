The response to Netflix’s announcement about subscriber numbers might be easy to overlook if it didn’t expose the fact so many people have a fundamentally flawed understanding of the stock markets.
Here’s a quick summary for those fortunate enough to have avoided the drama so far. Netflix announced this week it had a net loss of subscribers for the first time in a decade. The drop, about 200,000 accounts, isn’t huge for a company that has a subscriber base north of 200 million worldwide.
But the company had forecast a gain of 2.5 million, and this was the fourth quarter out of the past five in which Netflix missed its predictions. There are clearly challenges for the company. Noting that, and incorporating it into decisions about where investors want their money, isn’t unreasonable.
A drop in Netflix’s share price would not have been a surprise in the least. The company’s price fell by more than one-third, though, a huge hit. To our eyes, it’s probably more than what was warranted, and that’s where our concerns come in.
The stock markets have, generally speaking, been some of the best investments people could make for the past several decades. Even severe shocks like the 2001 terrorist attacks, the 2008 financial crisis and the arrival of COVID in 2020 didn’t change the long-term trends.
A decade ago, the Dow Jones industrial average was just a bit higher than 8,400. Today, it’s more like 24,400. Last year saw gains of 18.73%. It’s true that the DJIA isn’t the broadest listing, nor is it necessarily representative of all sectors of the economy. But it is the best known index, and its long-term trends are reflective of others.
Between 2000 and 2021, there were only seven years in which the index finished lower than when the year began. The ride for investors has, generally speaking, been one that delivered consistent gains. And it has done so for a very long time. You have to go back to the Depression to find four consecutive years of losses.
So we’ve gotten used to seeing stocks gain. When we see a pattern repeat so frequently for so long, we come to expect it. When something breaks that pattern, it gets our attention. That’s a very human thing to do.
Our concern is that so many people seem to have forgotten that stocks are essentially a bet on a company’s future. There is no guaranteed return, nor is there any assurance that you’ll get your money back on the investment. Stocks fluctuate and, while the general trend is upwards, there’s nothing that says a company won’t hit a bump in the road and lose value.
We seem to be seeing reasoned reassessments in how people approach companies that hit those challenges less often than we’re seeing full-fledged panics as investors flee. There’s a sense that the reaction is “this isn’t supposed to happen,” rather than spurring people to re-evaluate a company’s ability to profit in the future.
That concerns us.
It’s possible that Netflix’s performance will continue to decline. It would hardly be the first time an entertainment company did so, and you don’t have to look far to find an example. Netflix is, after all, widely blamed for helping kill off former entertainment behemoth Blockbuster Video.
You don’t have to look far to find examples of rebounds, either. On April 1, 1998, Coca-Cola traded at $42.75 per share. Three months later the price was down to $28.81. And the trend remained broadly downward into the fall of 2005. At its lowest, the stock was trading for less than $21 per share.
Today, a share of Coca-Cola trades for more than $65 per share.
It’s worth remembering that neither panic nor unbridled optimism are an investor’s friends. That’s even more important as options for investment neophytes allow more and more people to trade without going through brokers or firms. A diverse portfolio and patience remain the best bets.
But Wall Street is not, and never will be, a sure thing. Guaranteed returns aren’t part of that system, and investors need to keep that in mind as well.