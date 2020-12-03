The NFL isn’t doing itself any favors right now, and it may need to hit pause to protect the season.
It’s not surprising that there have been an increased number of COVID cases in the league given that the United States saw a huge spike last month. But the league’s uneven handling of postponements and player eligibility suggest there needs to be a significant rethink to its approach.
Look at the last couple weeks. The NFL ruled all three Denver Broncos quarterbacks ineligible, leading to an embarrassing result on the field that the team’s emergency fill-in didn’t deserve. The 49ers are playing at least two games in Arizona after California enacted stricter measures in response to increases in COVID cases.
The game between Baltimore and Pittsburgh was postponed. And postponed. And postponed. Originally scheduled for Thanksgiving evening, the game was bumped back to Sunday after Baltimore’s roster experienced a significant COVID outbreak. Then, it was pushed to Tuesday night. Kickoff finally took place at 3:40 p.m. eastern on Wednesday.
The three separate postponements led, unsurprisingly, to a delay in Baltimore’s schedule for the next game, which is against Dallas. It was set for Thursday, a bit more than 24 hours after the Ravens finally took the field. Now it’s on the schedule for Dec. 8.
Pittsburgh’s schedule also faced an adjustment, with Sunday’s game against Washington moved to Monday.
How would you feel if this was happening to the Packers?
We’re not overly impressed with some of the players, and more than a few fans, claiming that somehow all of these changes are part of a grand design to hurt their chances this season. But there could also be questions raised about whether there is a negative effect.
Schedules are important for athletes. The time between games guides planning, strategy and practice. When you get thrown out of that schedule, sometimes repeatedly, it’s not unrealistic to think there could be an effect on whether players are as ready as they would have been had the schedule not changed.
What choice did the league have, though? When 21 players go onto a team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, as happened with Baltimore, it would be foolish to assume the remainders were safe. There had to be time for testing and to see whether new cases emerged.
The alternative is one the NFL has fought hard to avoid, but must be seriously considered. Pause the season. Even a week in which teams could not gather or use their facilities could be used to give time for teams’ outbreaks to subside and team facilities to be deep cleaned. It would be a set time frame, one to which players and others could adjust, rather than having the “will they, won’t they” atmosphere schedules had over the past week.
We fully understand the NFL’s reluctance to pursue such a course. And we understand why fans would be more than a bit put out by such an act. When the virus arrived in the United States last spring, three major sports went on hiatus for several months each. It was massively disruptive. Just ask the Lakers and the Miami Heat, who will have a bit less than two months separating the NBA finals and the start of the new season. Or ask the teams who didn’t make the NBA’s bubble and haven’t played since March.
The effects of the cancellations in the NHL and NBA were considerable. Major League Baseball played a truncated season. But two teams, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins, were in very real danger of being cut off after they experienced significant outbreaks among players.
It’s possible that the current situation, like the ones faced by the Marlins and Cardinals early in baseball’s season, is the biggest disruption the NFL will encounter. The risk is if the snowball keeps building. Additional outbreaks on anything approaching the scale experienced in Baltimore will jeopardize games.
This isn’t a decision to be made lightly. But the NFL has a responsibility to its teams, players and fans to seriously consider a pause if additional teams see COVID flare-ups like the past week.