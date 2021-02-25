You’ll hear school districts talk from time to time about enrollment figures, usually focusing on how they’ve changed from one year to the next. For most people the discussions tend to go in one ear and out the other.
That’s understandable. Numbers aren’t most people’s big focus. But there’s a reason districts pay close attention to them. Chippewa Falls is a good example of why you should, too.
Like most things seem to do, this comes down to money. State aid is linked to enrollment. Roughly speaking, districts receive about $10,000 in funding per student. Wisconsin foots $5,700 of that. Declines in enrollment literally mean less money for school districts.
The Chippewa Falls district is looking at about $1.6 million in budget cuts, and a big chunk of that is due to falling enrollment. The basic issue isn’t new. Previous years have seen annual declines of 1% or so. But this year’s drop was nearly three times that level, with 149 fewer students.
Losing that many students means losing out on $1.49 million, almost $850,000 of which is from the state. That’s not chump change for any district. Having it in hand would go a long way toward filling the hole Chippewa Falls has in the budget.
It’s well worth noting that there’s not necessarily a link between the quality of a district and the student population trends. There are fine districts that are simply located in shrinking communities and lousy ones in boom towns. It may be tempting to link growth and quality, but we’d caution that there are more factors involved.
The financial realities help explain why districts are so interested in expanding ways for students to attend their schools. And that links in with questions like the one the Eau Claire school district currently faces with its virtual school program.
Begun as a charter program in 2019, the virtual school had 23 students its first year. It’s currently capped at 64 students, but the school board seems to be leaning toward removing the cap. A vote on the decision could come as soon as March 1.
Eau Claire saw a decline of about 5% in its student population this year, which administrators believe was driven in large part by the pandemic. The shifts already prompted the district to reopen Memorial High School to students who open enroll into the district. The hope is that programs like the virtual school, which is open to students living outside the district, could help bring in new people.
Superintendent Mike Johnson made that point explicit earlier this month.
“Students are going to find (virtual schooling) somewhere,” he said, “and I want that to be here.”
It is imperative that options like this are expanded in the long run. While in-class education is clearly the preferable option today, there can be little question that virtual instruction is here to stay. Development of best practices and techniques to help virtual learning reach its potential requires experience, and that’s what the virtual school can provide.
Regardless of the specific program, we hope districts bear in mind that student retention is in large part a matter of relationships. The relationship between student and school is a given. The relationship with the student’s family is easier to overlook and, like any relationship, it can be good or bad.
Strengthening those ties and being responsive to the concerns of families is always going to be critical. That’s true whether the student is sitting at a desk or in front of a screen at home. They may not always be able to solve the immediate issue, but ensuring that families feel heard can go a long way on its own.
We have no illusions about districts being able to buck population shifts. That’s simply not going to happen. The oft-mythologized one-room schoolhouses didn’t disappear because people disliked them but because populations changed. That process continues today.
But by putting a strong emphasis on communications and building relationships with families, districts can avoid unnecessary losses when those families simply opt out and head elsewhere. With the kind of money involved, it’s good fiscal practice as well.