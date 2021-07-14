Calling the circumstances surrounding former Altoona superintendent Daniel Peggs’ prosecution sordid is an understatement by several orders of magnitude. The sole consolation is that it’s finally over.
It is difficult to think of a breach of the public trust as shocking as that to which Peggs has now admitted. A person charged with overseeing a local school, whose literal job was to ensure the protection and safety of children, had an ongoing sexual relationship with a 17-year-old.
Peggs' defense claimed the girl had shown him a realistic ID indicating she was 19. Peggs learned, as others have in the past, that that’s not a particularly effective defense in criminal court. It’s also a woefully inadequate protection against the public’s justified revulsion.
This was not a one-off event, either. Prosecutors showed in filings that Peggs first responded in 2015 to an online ad placed by the victim or the South Carolina man who was trafficking her to men like Peggs. Further contacts, both in-person and via text messages, continued.
Peggs apparently learned the victim was underage in early 2016, but he only paused his efforts to pursue sex with her until she turned 18. His contacts with her did not end until April 2018, when Peggs asked to meet again and was rejected.
The defense Peggs’ attorney offered boiled down to the fact he was “a serial philanderer,” and that dates of prosecutors’ accusations were not specific enough to allow for a reasonable response. In the end, Peggs pleaded guilty to a single charge of knowingly possessing or accessing depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. He faces up to 10 years in prison and the potential for lifetime court supervision.
There will be those who are outraged Peggs will not receive the multi-decade sentences the original charges could have brought. We have some sympathy for that view. Peggs committed an egregious violation of the trust the community placed in him. He accepted the position of superintendent after he began having sexual encounters with a minor. He accepted it after he learned she was a minor.
Peggs was willing to continue as an educator even after learning he had pursued sex with a girl who was not just unable to give him legal consent, but who was the same age as students he oversaw. This was not the act of someone who merely showed one face to the public and another in his private conduct. This was a complete bifurcation of whatever sense of responsibility he may have had. It was near-complete suppression of any sense of shame.
Peggs will never work in education again. He shouldn’t. His conduct and the plea he entered in federal court see to that.
Whatever may happen to Peggs, the fundamental problem of sexual trafficking of minors will remain. So long as there are those willing to violate the law and their victims, there will be those who are willing to offer the opportunity.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is doing fantastic work in combatting child sex trafficking. Tips from the organization to law enforcement have featured in several area cases in recent years, resulting in the arrests of people who sought child pornography. But with more than 17,000 million reports of possible child sex trafficking made to the center in 2020, it’s also clear that those arrests merely the tip of the iceberg.
To state the obvious, it is up to adults to protect children. That means we have to know what is going on in their lives. Communication and trust are critical. The NCMEC recommends parents and guardians talk with children and answer questions in age-appropriate ways. That includes letting children know they can set boundaries with how people touch or communicate with them.
As children grow, online challenges do too. The center urges caregivers to ensure the children in their lives feel comfortable telling them if they are approached by online predators and how to respond to such advances.
The unfortunate reality is that steps like those will not end the sexual abuse and trafficking of children. But they can make children less vulnerable. That may not sound like much, but to a child who avoids being abused, it makes all the difference.