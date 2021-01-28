The Wisconsin Legislature’s decision to overrule the mask mandate ordered by Gov. Tony Evers isn’t a particular surprise. Nor does it change one of the fundamental points we’ve tried to make over the past several months: personal responsibility is critical in controlling this pandemic.
Whether there’s a mandate in place or not, people should still be wearing masks when they go out in public. The evidence for masks as a protective feature in public health is strong. Will masks alone end the pandemic? No. But they play an important part in efforts to keep it under control until vaccines can finish the job.
The efforts at vaccination in Wisconsin and nationally have come in for criticism. Some is justified. There were clearly missed opportunities to figure out logistical details and communicate better about how the vaccine would be distributed and used.
But it’s also worth pointing out that relatively few nations are doing particularly well on this score. European Union countries have unfavorably compared that bloc’s efforts with those in the United States.
The next big shift may well arrive in the coming weeks. A company making a third vaccine is expected to release information about its effectiveness. Johnson & Johnson has not yet released that data, but there are several reasons it could be important. Unlike the vaccines already in emergency use, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-dose shot. Twenty million doses of it represent 20 million vaccinations, not half that figure as is the case in two-dose vaccines.
If — and right now it remains a question — the vaccine performs well, it could rapidly increase the supplies available for vaccinating people. Logistically, it’s simply easier. And given the speed with which emergency authorization was granted to Pfizer and Moderna, it’s not unreasonable to expect it could go into use within weeks of the study’s results being released.
All of that is indeed progress. But people need to remember the difference between progress and security. The level of COVID transmission in Wisconsin remains high. The same is true of cases locally. With that in mind, it only makes sense to continue to take steps to protect yourself.
Government can impose or revoke various mandates. It can require masks in public, but the action of putting it on remains yours. Government can allow businesses to open, but the decision on whether to go out belongs to the individual. And, regardless of whether there’s a requirement in place, businesses can make decisions on whether to allow people onto their properties without masks.
Government can, in short, advise. Whether people take the recommended steps is a different question. We see no valid reason the vast majority of people should not be wearing masks when they’re around others, washing their hands multiple times during the day, and trying to limit contact with those outside of their homes. These are not onerous steps. They require no advanced medical degree or knowledge. They are, for now, the best recommendations for staying as safe as possible.
We still have the better part of the winter months ahead, during which outdoor activities will be more difficult and other options may well be limited. Vaccination efforts will have made significant progress when spring finally arrives, but no one expects them to have conquered the virus just yet. There’s reason for optimism, certainly. But there is also reason for caution.
Taking personal responsibility for your health and the health of those in your home will always be the best option. There’s a limit to how much anyone can do to protect others. Much always comes down to whether people are willing to take steps for themselves and for their loved ones.
When the steps needed to do so are this simple, this easy, it makes little sense to shirk that responsibility.
Please, take those steps. Keep wearing your masks. Keep washing your hands. There’s still a great deal at stake for all of us.