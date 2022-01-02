It’s not surprising that there are questions about the closure of several wells last year in Eau Claire due to contamination with PFAS chemicals. Some of those will most likely be answered in the coming months as an official determination on their source is made.
For those who question the closures themselves, though, we’d suggest looking at French Island.
The city isn’t all that far away, just down in La Crosse County. It has about 4,200 people. And it has a major PFAS problem.
Word of the contamination was released a year ago. Jim Walker, one of the community’s residents, called the news “one of the scariest things that’s happened to me in my life.” A year later, Walker and others in town still get bottled water delivered every few weeks in order to do basic tasks.
As with Eau Claire’s contamination, there’s a potential link to an airport. French Island isn’t all that far away from La Crosse Regional Airport. And, more importantly, it’s downstream. That means firefighting foam contaminated with PFAS chemicals flowed toward the town’s water supply.
As with so many things, uncertainty is one of the worst parts described by Walker. The Environmental Protection Agency’s web page on PFAS admits there are a lot of unknowns. We don’t know how many people are currently being exposed to the chemicals, or precisely how harmful they are. While few thing the contamination will prove to be entirely benign, it’s not yet clear what the risks are.
The EPA described the search for answers as involving “long, in-depth evaluations of a few specific PFAS, as well as shorter scientific studies that provide information about hundreds of PFAS.” But the exact timeline remains uncertain.
The big unknown is what led to the Walkers getting their water from bottles and Eau Claire cutting off several wells from the water supply: we just don’t know how to remove this stuff from water yet.
It’s unlikely that last point will be a permanent issue. The science behind removing a long list of contaminants from drinking water is pretty well established. That is, after all, the precise job of local water plants across the country. It seems more likely than not a solution will be found. Will it be cost-effective? That’s another question.
What we’re seeing with the investigation into the effects of PFAS chemicals and their removal is science playing out in real time. It’s often tempting to view the way we’re taught it in so many classes: a problem is identified, addressed and, ultimately a solution is found. In that mode of thinking, the end result seems inevitable.
What that misses is the way the debates often unfold in the scientific community. It skips over myriad theories being formulated, tested and discarded. It ignores the uncertainty and growth that accompany learning.
A contaminant we’re all aware of illustrates the point. Lead poisoning is a known risk today and the reason leaded gasoline was finally banned worldwide. That ban, incidentally, came into effect just last July, though western nations had generally enacted bans decades ago. It was identified as a health risk as early as the mid-1920s, but it took another half-century for action by the EPA to finally begin eliminating leaded gas. During that time there were fierce arguments over how dangerous it was, and whether it was a significant pollutant in the first place.
That experience should remind us that what seems obvious in hindsight rarely is at the moment. And, in this moment, we’re not sure just how risky PFAS consumption via contaminated water is. There’s reason to believe it poses some risk, but more precise assessment isn’t yet available.
The difference between now and the identification of leaded gas as a source of lead poisoning is that there is now a concerted effort to ensure the public isn’t exposed to probable risks.
This is a step in the right direction. No one wants a repeat of the lead contamination that prevailed at one point. Unknown is not the same as nonexistent for risk.
Eventually, a solution will most likely be found. The wells in Eau Claire will probably be reconnected to the water supply, and French Island will be able to turn on the taps again. Until then, we’ll follow along as science learns.