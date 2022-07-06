The fact Eau Claire’s spending on water utilities is going up isn’t a surprise. Since PFAS chemicals were found contaminating several of the city’s wells, such an outcome has always seemed likely. The only question is the price tag.
Lane Berg, the city’s utilities manager, seems to be a candidate for understatement of the year after this week’s presentation to the city’s elected leaders. He said dealing with PFAS contamination means “we’re going to have to spend some money.” He’s not kidding.
The current proposal for 2023 includes $13.3 million for city projects. Given this year’s spending of $5.1 million, that’s a very sharp increase. And the $4 million marked specifically for PFAS responses is probably just the beginning.
There are two fundamental issues that have led up to this. One is known. The other is far less certain.
PFAs chemicals are also called “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down. While there is research ongoing about whether there might be a way to actively break them down, including a microbe that appears to be able to feast on the chemicals, any solution in that vein is well in the future.
What we don’t know is what effect PFAS chemicals have, or just what standards might eventually be required for water to be safe. In April, the Environmental Protection Agency said PFAS “may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals,” but the degree to which that is true remains uncertain. We simply don’t know whether there is a safe threshold, or just how harmful they might be. Answers to those questions will likely determine the long-term responses required of municipal water systems.
The current limit for PFAS contamination is 70 parts per trillion, and Eau Claire’s water passes that bar by a comfortable margin. But change is likely coming. Wisconsin appears poised to implement a 20 ppt limit. Federal regulators could go even lower.
As the Leader-Telegram reported yesterday the chemicals can be removed from the water, and that’s the direction Eau Claire officials seem to be leaning. But there remains the question of how extensive it must be. A system capable processing all the water sent to every customer would be more expensive than one that targets the water from contaminated wells.
Eau Claire isn’t really in charge of which option winds up being necessary. Berg said the EPA could go to a regime that requires undetectable levels of PFAS, essentially the removal of every bit from every drop. That would push the city to a removal system that must address the entire water supply, not just that taken from contaminated wells.
The price tag? An estimated $45 million, according to the engineering firm Eau Claire hired to look at the issue.
If there’s good news here, it’s that additional federal money will become available in the coming years to help communities deal with precisely these issues. Eau Claire is far from the only city in the U.S. facing PFAS contamination of its water supply. That, combined with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ recent efforts to visit communities affected and find ways to help, suggests government at higher levels than local councils is beginning to take the issue seriously.
But there remains work to be done. Firefighting foam, particularly from airports, is a known PFAS source. While the Federal Aviation Administration has, in theory, moved to allow the use of non-PFAS foams, it hasn’t approved any specific ones for airports.
Given the nature of aviation fuel fires, foam is not optional. While a June announcement indicated the Department of Defense is working on a PFAS-free foam, the fact remains that airports simply are not able to change until the federal government gives them a green light to do so. The delays in getting this done are a glaring example of government failing to act in a reasonable time frame.
Solutions will eventually be found. Promising developments, like the bacteria that seems to be able to consume PFAS and break it down, could lead to ways the chemicals can forever be eliminated from the environment. But it’s going to take time and, until the means of resolution are found, the price tag will keep climbing.