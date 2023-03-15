Eau Claire knew something like Tuesday’s announcement from the Environmental Protection Agency was coming. A proposal on limiting PFAS chemicals in water was never a question of if, but rather a question of when and what the limit would be. Now we know the answer.
According to the EPA, PFAS “are a large family of synthetic chemicals that have been in use since the 1940s." Many of these compounds have unique physical and chemical properties that make them highly stable and resistant to degradation in the environment — colloquially termed "forever chemicals.”
Concerns about PFAs have grown in recent years. It takes time to amass evidence, but the results of recent studies have begun to link the chemicals to low birthweights and kidney cancer, among other issues.
Eau Claire’s actions already reflected the growing concerns. The city shut down wells when PFAS contamination, likely from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, was detected. And the city started planning for ways to limit exposure for customers.
But the question remained until Tuesday of how much the federal government would attempt to limit the chemicals in water systems. Eau Claire’s water passed the bar for PFAS under current regulations by a comfortable margin. That limit — 70 parts per trillion — is far higher than what the EPA is proposing.
Limiting PFAS to the lowest detectable levels, as the EPA is proposing, won’t be simple. It won’t be cheap, either.
Last July, the city received an estimate from an engineering firm on how much it would cost to implement a system that could remove PFAS from every drop of water the city produces. The price tag was an estimated $45 million. Federal money will be available and it would be reasonable to anticipate Eau Claire will qualify for some.
The EPA, according to the Associated Press, opened $2 billion in funding for states to get rid of PFAs and “will release billions more in coming years.” Even with that, though, there’s little doubt that the cost will also hit local taxpayers.
It’s going to be especially tough for smaller communities facing contamination issues. Many are already struggling with the need to replace old pipes that are either made of lead or connected with lead solder. The declining populations in many of those small towns won’t help, either. Since the EPA regulations also propose requiring cities to test for PFAS, there are assuredly communities that will get an unwelcome surprise when they discover unexpected contamination that they have to address.
There are possibilities that could lessen the burden, but they’re unproven at this point. Some researchers believe heat or a lye solution can break PFAS chemical bonds, while there are also studies being done on whether some bacteria might be able to safely digest the chemicals. A breakthrough on any of those fronts could conceivably change the game considerably, but they’re not right around the corner.
The EPA’s regulations aren’t going into effect tomorrow, and even when they do there will be a period in which needed improvements are granted time for implementation. Prudence demands cities and water plants plan for significant investments in the coming years.
It will be interesting to see how the comments play out over the next couple months, since regulations require a public comment period. Webinar sessions are already scheduled for March 16 and March 29, along with an online public hearing May 4.
The new regulations will, most likely, go into effect by the end of the year. We don’t yet know how long it will take for cities to implement the systems they will need to comply. But at least public water services across the country now have a much better idea of what will be required.