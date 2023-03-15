Eau Claire knew something like Tuesday’s announcement from the Environmental Protection Agency was coming. A proposal on limiting PFAS chemicals in water was never a question of if, but rather a question of when and what the limit would be. Now we know the answer.

According to the EPA, PFAS “are a large family of synthetic chemicals that have been in use since the 1940s." Many of these compounds have unique physical and chemical properties that make them highly stable and resistant to degradation in the environment — colloquially termed "forever chemicals.”