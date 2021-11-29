We can’t help but be a disconcerted by the recent verdict in Ohio that held several major pharmacies liable in connection with the national opioid crisis. While there was clearly malfeasance involved in creation of this issue, we’re not sold on the argument that pharmacies are to blame.
The federal jury’s verdict last week found Walgreens, Walmart and CVS liable for filling prescriptions for opioids, thus helping fuel the addiction epidemic in two Ohio counties. The jurors deliberated for six days.
There can be no question opioid addiction has had tragic consequences. An estimated half-million Americans had died by 2019. In the 12 months ending this past April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated another 100,000 people died from overdoses. The company that created OxyContin, the drug often linked to the start of this crisis, is now bankrupt.
Wisconsin has also suffered in this national epidemic. An article in Monday’s paper from one of our sister publications highlighted the efforts of emergency responders to save those who overdose. Narcan, a drug that can reverse opioid overdoses instantly, has been a godsend. There’s no doubt it has saved lives. One EMT compared it to “raising Lazarus back from the dead.”
Overprescriptions of opioids played a major role in creating the conditions that led to today’s addiction crisis. Numerous doctors have faced charges and professional disciplinary procedures for handing out prescriptions for the dangerously addictive drugs at an irresponsibly frequent rate. Some are now in jail, having effectively become dealers rather than healers.
All of that is appropriate. And it does raise questions about the role of pharmacies. But it’s important to remember that the pharmacies in the Ohio verdict didn’t create prescriptions. Nor are they accused of filling fake prescriptions. Their crime, in jurors’ eyes, was that they filled too many prescriptions which were made by people authorized to make them.
Is that really a road we want to go down? Do we really want pharmacists to substitute their own judgement for that of doctors who actually examine a patient?
The possibility that pharmacies might pressure their employees not to fill prescriptions to avoid possible legal action makes us distinctly uncomfortable. Care of patients rests of an element of trust. Trust that the patient is acting in good faith when describing symptoms, yes, but also trust that the doctor involved is acting in compliance with best practices for the patient’s care. Insertion of a third party’s judgement seems more likely to create obstacles than enhance medical outcomes.
There are also some irregularities in the case itself that raise questions to us. Judge Dan Aaron Polster presided over the cases. He has encouraged the companies to settle on multiple occasions, an odd stance for someone who is supposed to be a neutral arbiter of the law. Polster refused to declare a mistrial after a juror was found to have shared information from outside the trial with fellow jurors, a clear violation of the rules on juror conduct. He has also urged a settlement during the gap between the jury’s verdict and the later decision on liability.
There could well be a strong element of self-interest at work here to explain the judge’s interest in a settlement. It would reduce the opportunity for appellate courts to review Polster’s own conduct, including a potential reversal of the case based on his actions.
It’s not that pharmacies might not be able to play a role in reducing opioid addiction and overprescriptions. A system in which pharmacies could flag high volumes of prescriptions from a given doctor or office might make a great deal of difference. But that’s fundamentally different from holding pharmacies liable for filling genuine prescriptions from genuine doctors.
No one can reasonably question the damage opioids have done over the past decade-plus of misuse. Nor can anyone reasonably fail to condemn those who profited off of overprescriptions and greed. But we are deeply skeptical of any effort to insert pharmacies into the decision process and discussions that take place between doctors and their patients.
Accountability is important. But so is basic common sense. The latter is in seemingly short supply if the courts allow the Ohio verdict to stand.