Now that the summer has unofficially begun, there’s a little bit of advice we’ve been hearing that we want to pass along: plan now.
This looks like it could be an extraordinarily busy season for vacation and travel activities. That in itself isn’t a huge surprise. Last year shut a lot of that down, and there’s considerable pent-up demand for opportunities.
We’ve heard plenty of anecdotal accounts about how prices are up and opportunities are being snapped up quickly. Reservation systems are being set up for parks across the country to control numbers. The basic idea isn’t new, but it seems to have become more widespread.
In some ways outdoor reservations are a continuation of last year. An estimated 8.1 million more people went hiking in 2020 than the year before, and 7.9 million more went camping. All of that makes sense, given the fact most indoor activities were severely curtailed. Now, with people becoming vaccinated and COVID numbers dropping, the numbers seem set to rise again.
The result of all of this is that demand for everything needed for vacations is rising rapidly. That includes everything from rentals to outdoor equipment. If you need it to play, stay, or get away, it’s probably in short supply.
It’s not that successful vacations aren’t possible this year. They most certainly are. But they’re going to take a bit more planning ahead than people may be used to doing. It may take shopping around a bit more and letting a good option be the plan rather than waiting and hoping for the best — and letting others snap up good in the meantime.
A while back we urged people to be patient with others and themselves. That’s still good advice. This summer’s travel and vacation season will require it.
Pre-pandemic air travel in the U.S. was usually 2.4 million to 2.6 million on any given day. While the current rate isn’t quite at that level, it is approaching 2 million. Last summer never even hit half that. And, at least for the time being, you’re still going to need to have a mask with you at the airport and on the plane. They’re covered by a federal mandate that remains in effect through Sept. 13.
Remember that different places may have different rules for guests, too. Asking ahead of time can keep you from being surprised after you arrive.
There’s another factor that hasn’t been as widely discussed, but seems likely to us. People have spent most of the past year trying to actively avoid crowds. Most people have, when they found themselves around a significant number of people, felt at least a twinge of nervousness. It’s going to take time for people to get used to being around crowds again, and understanding that could make things a bit easier on everyone.
The official advice is still for people to stay at home. But let’s be realistic: that’s just not happening now. The general feeling seems to be something like the cabin fever the end of winter brings, increased by an order of magnitude. That’s understandable.
Just remember that planning ahead and having some flexibility will likely go a long way toward making the hopes you have for being able to get away this summer a reality. While we can look at current trends and say there’s a good chance that things will happen one way, we’re still very far from guarantees.
It sometimes feels more like 14 years than 14 months since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020. We’ve seen some remarkable things happen in that time. When you look past the pettiness and bickering, people genuinely tried to support each other. They worked to make sure those they care about were ok and, if they had the money to do so, supported businesses that were badly in need of the help. There are moments to be proud of.
Now, as the pandemic ends here, celebration is warranted. It’s not over yet, but the end is very clearly visible. Planning events feels less like the false hope it once was and more like finally having time to relax.
We’ve all earned it. But now we’re all trying to take it at the same time.
So plan ahead. Be patient. This is, after all, what we’ve been waiting for.